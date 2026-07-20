National Advertising Division Determines Vacation, Inc. “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” Claim is Puffery; Recommends Website Claim be Modified

New York, NY, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Beiersdorf, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that, when presented by itself, Vacation, Inc.’s “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” claim is puffery, but in another context recommended the claim be modified.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases before NAD.

Beiersdorf and Vacation sell competing sunscreen products. Beiersdorf argued Vacation cannot support its “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” claim, while Vacation argued that the claim is puffery. The claim appears on product labels, in retail signage, social media, and Vacation’s website.

Given the subjective nature of the claim and the exaggerated characterization of the product’s smell, NAD found that reasonable consumers are unlikely to view the claim when presented by itself, as objective requiring substantiation. NAD concluded that the claim “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen,” when appearing alone on retail signage and the product label, was puffery.

NAD reached a different conclusion with respect to the website claim. The claim appears in quotation marks and is displayed immediately above five stars, with “4.8/5.0” and “13,457 Reviews” immediately below. NAD determined that, in this context, consumers may take away the message that the claim is more than puffery and relies on reviews as substantiation for a claim of preference.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Vacation modify its advertising to avoid conveying the message that the “World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” is substantiated by the reviews.

During the proceeding, Vacation voluntarily modified an “award-winning” claim. The modified claim will be treated, for compliance purposes, as if NAD recommended it be modified.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.