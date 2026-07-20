FDH Aero and PennAero Announce Full Line Authorized Distributor Agreement

COMMERCE, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, and PennAero, a premier manufacturer of highly engineered fasteners and specialized components, today announced a new agreement establishing FDH Aero as a full-line authorized distributor. The companies commemorated the agreement with an official signing at the Farnborough International Airshow.

Under the terms of the agreement, FDH Aero gains access to the full portfolio of PennAero products, including Monogram Aerospace, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Toronto Fasteners. The agreement broadens FDH Aero’s hardware offering and enhances its ability to support aerospace and defense customers globally with high-quality fastening solutions.

PennAero is an independent manufacturer of highly engineered fasteners, precision-machined components, and complex assemblies for the global aerospace, defense, space, and advanced energy markets. With engineering and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, PennAero leverages deep engineering expertise to deliver high-performance solutions for airframe and engine manufacturers, supporting demanding and critical applications across the industry.





“We are excited to establish this full-line authorized distributor agreement with PennAero,” said Robert Loycano, Vice President of Supply Chain, FDH Hardware. “Adding PennAero’s portfolio to our global hardware offering strengthens our ability to provide customers with the product availability, technical support, and supply chain execution they need across critical aerospace and defense applications.”

“Aligning with FDH Aero as our trusted distribution partner is an important step to solidify our worldwide presence,” said Ryan Kinslow, CEO of PennAero. “Their supply chain expertise, customer relationships, and global footprint will help ensure our highly engineered fastening solutions are available anywhere and anytime our customers need them for their critical applications.”

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Chief Marketing Officer

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf03ae9b-0b3c-4eb6-a4be-791040475df3