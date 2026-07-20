Flock Camera Technology Helps Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Build Animal Cruelty Case

Georgetown, SC, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC, July 14th, 2026 — An animal cruelty investigation in Georgetown County, South Carolina led to the discovery of 125 deceased dogs and the rescue of more than 100 living animals. Flock camera data helped tie a suspect's truck to one of the abandonment sites, supporting the evidence that led to a search warrant and two arrests.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after a resident reported a suspected animal hoarding situation and a strong odor emanating from a nearby property. When animal control deputies arrived and detected the smell and sounds of animals inside, no one came to the door.

Before investigators could arrange a follow-up, multiple calls came in about dogs being abandoned at scattered locations around the county, including near a solar farm and a boat ramp. Deputies recovered dozens of animals across those sites over the course of several days.

Investigators used Flock camera data to link a suspect's truck to one of the abandonment sites. That connection provided additional grounds for a search warrant at the property. During the execution of that warrant, deputies found the remains of 125 dogs and removed containers holding deceased animals. More than 100 living animals were also taken from the property and placed into care.

Two individuals connected to the property were arrested. One faces charges of ill treatment of animals. The other faces the same charge along with three counts of animal abandonment. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation in coordination with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Dog Fighting Unit and additional partner agencies.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.