Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2026

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

                                                        July 20, 2026

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP Paribas

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2026:

  • 15,777 IPSOS shares
  • €758,453

During the 1st half 2026, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase173,072 shares€6,192,9831,481 transactions
Sale184,215 shares€6,582,9391,000 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2025):

  • 28,580 IPSOS shares
  • €302,466

During the 2nd half 2025, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase47,480 shares€1,812,695651 transactions
Sale44,433 shares€1,684,398494 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

Attachment


Attachments

Half-year liquidity contract statement - June 2026
GlobeNewswire

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