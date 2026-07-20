Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract - June 2026

July 20, 2026
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with BNP Paribas
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2026:
- 15,777 IPSOS shares
- €758,453
During the 1st half 2026, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|173,072 shares
|€6,192,983
|1,481 transactions
|Sale
|184,215 shares
|€6,582,939
|1,000 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2025):
- 28,580 IPSOS shares
- €302,466
During the 2nd half 2025, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|47,480 shares
|€1,812,695
|651 transactions
|Sale
|44,433 shares
|€1,684,398
|494 transactions
At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 12,527 IPSOS shares
- €926,655
At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 34,979 IPSOS shares
- €233,110
Attachment