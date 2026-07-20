Broadway Bank Expands Community Investment in Dallas Through Back-to-School Initiative

DALLAS, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As thousands of North Texas families prepare for another school year amid rising household costs, Broadway Bank is investing in educational opportunity by helping ensure local students have the supplies they need to succeed through a back-to-school drive benefiting Foundation Communities.

Education is one of the strongest drivers of long-term financial mobility and economic opportunity. For Broadway Bank, the partnership with Foundation Communities represents an investment in the future workforce, economic vitality and long-term resilience of North Texas. The back-to-school initiative is especially meaningful as Broadway celebrates 85 years of service and honors the legacy of co-founder Elizabeth "Betty" Cheever, a teacher whose passion for education and helping others helped shape the community-first values that continue to guide the bank’s partnerships and philanthropic efforts today.



Foundation Communities works with families striving for long-term stability through affordable housing, education and financial empowerment, making the partnership a natural extension of Broadway Bank's commitment to expanding opportunity and strengthening communities. Foundation Communities expects to serve more than 800 students this school year.

"When students begin the school year with the tools they need, they're able to focus on learning instead of what they're missing," said Broadway Bank Community Development Officer Amber Walker. "Supporting education has been part of Broadway Bank's story since our founding in 1941, and we believe investing in students today helps build stronger families, stronger neighborhoods and a stronger North Texas tomorrow."

Through Aug. 7, community members are invited to donate new school supplies by dropping them off at:



Broadway Bank Douglas Financial Center

8333 Douglas Ave., Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75225

Monetary donations may also be made through the online giving page.

Most-needed supplies

No. 2 pencils

Pink Pearl rectangular erasers

Three-ring cloth zippered pencil pouches

Eight-count washable markers

5-inch scissors, round or pointed tip

Large glue sticks

24-count Crayola crayons

Wide-ruled spiral notebooks, red, blue, green or yellow

Plastic folders with pockets and brads, red, blue, green or yellow

Boxes of tissues

Personal headphones or earbuds





Community members, local businesses and organizations are encouraged to join Broadway Bank in helping students start the school year with the confidence and resources they need to succeed. Every backpack filled and every donation made represents an investment in the future of North Texas students and the communities they will help shape.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under wealth management. We provide comprehensive services including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal Banking, and Insurance across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.



About Foundation Communities

Foundation Communities is a local, homegrown nonprofit providing affordable, attractive homes and free on-site support services for thousands of families with kids, as well as veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities across Austin and North Texas. We offer an innovative, proven model that empowers residents and neighbors to achieve educational success, financial stability, and healthier lifestyles. With 32 communities and more than 10,000 residents, we help people achieve stability and build better futures through integrated housing, education, financial, and health programs. Learn more at foundcom.org.