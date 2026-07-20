Broadway Bank Strengthens Enterprise Risk Leadership with Appointment of Chief Risk Officer





SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex landscape shaped by fraud, cybersecurity threats, regulatory change and emerging technologies, Broadway Bank has appointed Jeffrey T. Prelle as executive vice president and chief risk officer to help guide the bank's long-term growth and operational resilience. An industry thought leader, Prelle has authored articles and spoken nationally on risk management, data governance and emerging technologies. Over his more than 20-year career, he has advised financial institutions on managing emerging risks associated with digital transformation, artificial intelligence and evolving regulatory expectations.

"The banking industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace," said Harvey P. Hartenstine, president and CEO of Broadway Bank. "Strong risk leadership isn't simply about managing uncertainty; it's about creating the confidence that allows customers, employees and communities to thrive. Jeff's experience will help ensure Broadway remains a strong, resilient and trusted financial institution for generations to come."

Prelle will work closely with Broadway Bank’s executive leadership and board of directors to support sound governance, operational resilience and responsible growth. He will oversee enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering and business continuity, helping ensure Broadway Bank continues to provide customers with the strength, stability and sound governance that have defined the institution for 85 years.

"Today's banking environment requires institutions to anticipate change rather than simply respond to it," Prelle said. "Broadway Bank has built its reputation on disciplined decision-making, local leadership and long-term relationships. I'm excited to help strengthen that foundation while ensuring we continue adapting to new risks and opportunities."

Prior to joining Broadway, Prelle held leadership positions across the banking and financial services industry, most recently as chief risk officer at First Tech Federal Credit Union. He earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Penn State University, a Master of Business Administration in finance and economics from the University of Connecticut, and an executive leadership certification from Washington University's Olin Business School.

Prelle's appointment is in line with Broadway Bank's recent leadership investments, including the appointment of its chief credit officer and the promotion of leadership within the bank's Community Reinvestment Act program. Together, these appointments further strengthen the leadership team responsible for supporting responsible growth, operational excellence and customer-focused banking across Texas.

Founded in 1941 by Col. Charles E. Cheever Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Cheever, Broadway Bank remains one of the largest independently owned banks in Texas. As the bank marks its 85th anniversary, it continues to be guided by the principles that shaped its founding: relationship banking, local decision-making, community investment and a long-term commitment to serving Texas families and businesses.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under wealth management. We provide comprehensive services including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal Banking, and Insurance across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e3ef91-4ec9-4523-bc87-f46b4155b300