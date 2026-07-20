LPR Data Helps Arrest Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect in Redwood City Within 24 Hours

Redwood City, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 72-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck in Redwood City and the driver fled. Investigators used license plate reader data, including Flock technology, to narrow down the suspect vehicle and make an arrest within 24 hours.

On May 25, 2026, a pedestrian in her 70s was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Middlefield Road and Beech Street in Redwood City, California. The driver did not stop. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries.

The following day, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from near the scene and identified a late-model white Toyota Tundra as the likely suspect vehicle. They then cross-referenced that information with automated license plate reader data, including Flock records, to narrow down matching trucks spotted in the area at the relevant time. A truck connected to the investigation was located at a Redwood City residence and towed for evidentiary processing.

A 52-year-old Redwood City man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run causing injury or death. He was booked at the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility, with the arrest completed within roughly 24 hours of the fatal collision.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.