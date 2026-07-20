Registration Opens for 2026 Organic Grower Summit: Two-Day Event Set for December





MONTEREY, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the Organic Grower Summit (OGS), presented by Farm Progress, taking place Dec. 2-3, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California. This premier two-day event connects growers, consultants, inspectors, industry suppliers, manufacturers and partners to advance organic agriculture through education and collaboration.

Key Highlights of the 2026 Summit:

• This Week in Agribusiness Filming Live On-Site — The industry's most trusted voice in agriculture media will be filming at OGS26, hosting their weekly episode and engaging attendees while highlighting the innovations and stories shaping the future of organic farming.

• New Ag Tech Reception at Reservoir Farms— An exclusive new offsite evening networking event showcasing live field demonstrations of the latest innovations in organic agriculture technology.

• Retailer Panel Discussion— Learn what retailers want from organic growers. Industry experts share key insights on product quality, consistency, pricing, packaging and sustainability to help growers align operations with retailer priorities and succeed in the competitive organic marketplace. Moderated by Matt Landi, VP of Industry Relations, Organic Trade Association.

• Expanded Educational Sessions — Specialized tracks covering sustainable practices, emerging technologies, soil health strategies, integrated pest management (IPM), market trends and more.

• Enhanced Ag Tech Showcase — Featuring live presentations of next-generation organic farming innovations alongside the indoor tradeshow.

• Grower of the Year Award and Programming — Four finalists will be recognized for excellence in organic growing practices, with one ultimately being named Grower of the Year, sponsored by John Deere. Nominations close Aug. 31, 2026.

• Exclusive Networking Opportunities — Dedicated networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful connections across the organic sector, beginning with a Welcome and General Session.

• Comprehensive Tradeshow — Access to the latest organic production tools, services and expertise.

"The Organic Grower Summit continues to evolve as a pivotal gathering for advancing organic agriculture," said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress senior national events director. "This year, we're excited to welcome This Week in Agribusiness, introduce our new Ag Tech Reception at Reservoir Farms and launch our Retailer Panel. These additions create an immersive experience that maximizes everyone's time and delivers real value."

The summit will also feature the prestigious Grower of the Year Awards presentation, sponsored by John Deere, celebrating excellence in organic farming. Nominations for the 2026 Organic Grower of the Year Award can be submitted through the official website through Aug. 31, 2026.

2026 Registration

The Full 2-Day Pass delivers the summit's most comprehensive experience:

Complete access to all educational sessions and networking events

Meals including breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks

Entry to the opening general session and the retailer panel

Transportation and entry to the Ag Tech Reception at Reservoir Farms

Attendance at the Grower of the Year awards ceremony

Full access to the tradeshow featuring leading-edge organic solutions





For those with limited schedules, single-day passes are available and include all activities scheduled for the selected day. Complete registration details and package options can be viewed online at www.OrganicGrowerSummit.com.

Registration is now open for all organic industry and allied trades professionals, including growers, consultants and inspectors.

About Organic Grower Summit

The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Farm Progress, is a premier event for organic growers and suppliers to explore the latest trends, techniques and innovations in organic farming. This annual summit offers educational sessions, networking opportunities and a platform for industry leaders to share insights and best practices in organic agriculture. Connect with and learn more about Organic Grower Summit at www.OrganicGrowerSummit.com and on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Farm Progress

As part of Informa Markets, Farm Progress is the largest, most diversified agriculture information business in North America. Through a robust network of live events, digital products, data, marketing services, broadcasting and local and national publications, Farm Progress enables the nation's most economically significant farmers, growers and ranchers to connect and do business. It serves 80% of the 2 million farms and ranches in the U.S., and an estimated 85% of the nation's annual agricultural gross domestic product. Visit our website at www.FarmProgress.com.

Media Contacts:

Michelle Swayze

Senior Marketing Manager

michelle.swayze@farmprogress.com

Matt Jungmann

Sr. Director, National Events

309-371-6117

matt.jungmann@farmprogress.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abec3f37-f0a0-42b4-8877-82590bf30c2e