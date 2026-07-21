Parsons Accelerates Industrial Base Modernization and Advanced Manufacturing to Deliver Mission Readiness at Speed and Scale

Key Takeaways:

Parsons delivers integrated industrial base modernization and advanced manufacturing solutions that accelerate mission readiness across defense and infrastructure markets worldwide.

Parsons’ enterprise-wide delivery model unites expertise across its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments to deliver complete industrial ecosystems at speed and scale.

With global execution and proven programs, Parsons supports urgent national security and economic priorities driven by rising demand and sustained government investment in industrial capacity.





CHANTILLY, Va., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today highlighted its delivery of integrated industrial base modernization and advanced manufacturing solutions that are strengthening national security, enabling global infrastructure resilience, and accelerating delivery of mission-critical capabilities across defense and commercial markets.

As demand intensifies to modernize aging infrastructure and scale production of critical capabilities, Parsons delivers integrated, end-to-end solutions that transform how industrial capacity is built, modernized, and sustained. By combining deep engineering expertise, advanced technologies, and global program delivery, the company enables customers to expand production, strengthen supply chains, and deliver operational capability in real time.

“Industrial base modernization is no longer a future priority; it’s an immediate operational requirement,” said Martin Boson, president of Engineered Systems for Parsons. “We are helping redefine how the defense industrial base is modernized, integrating advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, and digital capabilities to rapidly scale production, improve readiness, and deliver mission-critical capacity for today’s and tomorrow’s threats.”

Parsons differentiates through a fully integrated delivery model that unifies planning, engineering, program and construction management, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and environmental solutions expertise into a single approach. This enables the company to deliver complete industrial ecosystems rather than standalone facilities, accelerating timelines, reducing risk, and ensuring mission success. By leveraging capabilities across both its Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments, Parsons bridges traditionally siloed markets and delivers mission-aligned solutions at scale.

“Industrial base modernization requires more than expanding production; it demands the infrastructure, energy, and systems that sustain it,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “We are delivering integrated solutions across critical infrastructure, from data centers and energy systems to industrial development, to help our customers strengthen resilience, enable economic growth, and build the industrial ecosystems needed to support both national security and commercial demands.”

Parsons’ capabilities span the full spectrum of defense industrial base modernization priorities, from modernizing Army munitions and ammunition facilities to upgrading legacy infrastructure across depots, arsenals, and manufacturing plants. This is demonstrated by the company’s growing role in the U.S. Army’s Organic Industrial Base, including a $169.5 million design-build contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver a new Ammonium Nitrate Solution Tank Farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The company also supports expanded production capacity through work on Nammo’s new rocket motor production facility in Perry, Florida, strengthening production scale, supply chain resilience, and operational readiness.

The company also delivers complex energetics and specialized facilities, as demonstrated by the Blue Grass Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destruction Project, where Parsons played a central role in the design, construction, operation, and closure of the facility that safely eliminated the nation’s remaining chemical weapons stockpile in support of critical national security objectives. This legacy chemical demilitarization expertise reflects Parsons’ ability to execute highly complex, high-consequence industrial programs requiring advanced safety, regulatory, environmental, and operational expertise.

Beyond the United States, Parsons is executing large-scale industrial and infrastructure programs globally. In the Middle East, the company is advancing economic diversification and industrial growth through initiatives such as the Al Karaana Special Economic Zone in Qatar. Our long record of developing large industrial cities and special economic zones in Saudi Arabia, dating back to the 1970s, such as Jazan and Yanbu Industrial Cities, enables integrated development and long-term resilience. Parsons also delivers mission-critical data center infrastructure across the region to support AI, digital transformation, and secure operations, while strengthening supply chains tied to critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

In parallel, Parsons is advancing high-tech manufacturing ecosystems, including semiconductor-related infrastructure that strengthens domestic and allied production capacity and enables more resilient supply chains through critical minerals sourcing, processing, and distribution.

The company further integrates digital engineering, environmental remediation, and critical infrastructure protection to modernize legacy industrial sites and enable next-generation manufacturing. By combining lifecycle optimization, regulatory alignment, and mission-critical cybersecurity and physical protection, the company delivers resilient, high-performance facilities designed for sustained operations in complex and contested environments. Its program advisory expertise, including long-standing support to the Department of Energy and the Department of War, helps translate evolving mission requirements into executable infrastructure investments that strengthen the full industrial ecosystem from production through distribution.

Parsons also delivers the critical infrastructure that powers and sustains industrial capacity, including energy and microgrid solutions and industrial water and wastewater systems. In addition, the company is also advancing nuclear energy solutions critical to powering next-generation industrial capacity and strengthening energy resilience. The integrated energy capabilities are delivered across the full lifecycle, supporting both national security missions and commercial energy infrastructure, including energy-intensive industries such as advanced manufacturing and data centers.

These capabilities extend across North America, the Middle East, and other key markets, including Canada, where Parsons supports infrastructure and industrial development aligned with national growth and resource priorities. This global reach, combined with deep technical expertise, positions Parsons to deliver consistent, high-impact outcomes across diverse operational environments.

Demand for industrial base modernization continues to accelerate, driven by geopolitical competition, supply chain vulnerabilities, and significant government investment in munitions production, advanced manufacturing, and critical infrastructure. Parsons is directly aligned with these priorities, helping customers respond to urgent operational needs while building long-term resilience.

With decades of experience delivering complex industrial and infrastructure programs, Parsons continues to enable the next generation of scalable, resilient, and secure industrial capacity, delivering capability at the speed and scale today’s missions demand.

To learn more about Parsons’ industrial base modernization capabilities, visit parsons.com/industrial-base-modernization/ and parsons.com/manufacturing/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us