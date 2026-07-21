Dragonfly Energy Appoints Transportation Industry Veteran Robert Keller to Lead National Fleet Sales





RENO, Nev., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced that Robert Keller has joined the Company as its Director of National Fleet Sales, strengthening Dragonfly Energy’s commercial presence within the heavy-duty trucking market.

Mr. Keller brings nearly four decades of experience across fleet operations, commercial vehicle sales, telematics and fleet technology. His career includes prior leadership and sales roles with Volvo Trucks North America, Road Ready Advanced Telematics and Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. Throughout his career, he has developed strategic relationships with some of the nation’s largest commercial fleets and helped grow transportation technology businesses.

“We believe Robert brings a valuable combination of direct fleet experience, strong industry relationships and a deep understanding of the technologies shaping commercial transportation,” said Wade Seaburg, Chief Commercial Officer of Dragonfly Energy. “His perspective will be important as we continue expanding the adoption of our battery and power system technologies across the heavy-duty trucking market.”

In his new role, Mr. Keller will focus on expanding national fleet relationships and supporting broader adoption of Dragonfly Energy’s integrated power systems. These technologies are designed to provide reliable auxiliary power while helping fleets reduce engine idling, fuel consumption and operating costs.

“Throughout my career, I have worked alongside fleets to solve operational challenges and improve efficiency,” Mr. Keller said. “Having personally relied on Battle Born Batteries in my own Airstream, I have seen firsthand the quality and reliability Dragonfly Energy delivers. I am excited to help commercial fleets adopt innovative power solutions designed to reduce operating costs, improve the driver experience and prepare customers for the future of transportation.”

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit Dragonflyenergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company’s overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s new Director of National Fleet Sales, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Dragonfly Energy Media Relations

media@dragonflyenergy.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5ecb29b-911c-4981-8bf4-115cb6d83891