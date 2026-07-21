Exyn Defense Advances U.S. Government Strategy with Green UAS Certification Initiative for Nexys Autonomous Mapping Platform

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Defense, the defense business of Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced it has initiated the Green UAS certification process for Nexys, the Company's modular autonomous mapping platform. The initiative represents another milestone in Exyn Defense's strategy to position Nexys for broader adoption across the U.S. Department of Defense, federal agency, and public safety programs.

Green UAS certification aligns Nexys with an increasingly important procurement framework as government agencies continue prioritizing secure, trusted, and interoperable autonomous systems. By pursuing certification, Exyn Defense is further strengthening its government-ready platform while expanding its ability to participate in a growing number of defense and federal opportunities.

"Nexys was purpose-built for the environments where autonomous capability delivers the greatest operational advantage, GPS-denied, communications-contested, and previously unmapped terrain," said Guy Barni, General Manager of Exyn Defense. "Initiating the Green UAS certification process is an important step in expanding our addressable government market while reinforcing our commitment to delivering trusted, mission-ready autonomy for defense customers."

Powered by ExynAI, Exyn's proprietary autonomy engine, Nexys enables aerial and ground robotic systems to autonomously navigate, map, and generate actionable 3D intelligence without GPS, prior maps, or continuous operator control. The platform combines onboard perception, real-time localization, obstacle avoidance, and autonomous decision-making to support intelligence gathering, reconnaissance, infrastructure assessment, and other mission-critical operations in complex operating environments.

The certification initiative also supports Exyn Defense's software-first, modular architecture, enabling the platform to evolve alongside changing government security standards, approved component ecosystems, and mission requirements. This approach preserves the performance of ExynAI while providing customers with greater flexibility to deploy autonomy across multiple robotic platforms.

"As we expect defense organizations to increasingly standardize procurement around trusted autonomous systems, we believe platform readiness will become an important competitive differentiator," added Barni. "Our objective is to deliver a flexible autonomy platform that not only performs in the field but is also aligned with the acquisition pathways that can accelerate adoption across the defense ecosystem."

The Green UAS certification effort builds on Exyn Defense's broader strategy to leverage its commercially proven autonomy technology for defense, government, and national security applications. By combining years of operational experience in complex industrial environments with a scalable software-first architecture, Exyn Defense is positioning Nexys to address a growing range of autonomous missions across the rapidly expanding defense robotics market.

About Exyn Defense

Exyn Defense develops AI-powered autonomy software for military and national security applications. Powered by ExynAI, the company's software enables aerial and ground robotic systems to autonomously navigate, map, and operate in GPS-denied, communications-denied, and unknown environments without prior maps or continuous human control. Exyn Defense is advancing mission-ready autonomy for defense organizations seeking to improve situational awareness, reduce operator burden, and extend robotic operations into the world's most challenging environments.

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. Powered by ExynAI, the Company’s autonomy engine, Exyn enables high-accuracy 3D data capture across handheld, backpack, vehicle-mounted, aerial, and robotic deployments. Exyn serves customers across mining, construction, geospatial, infrastructure, industrial, and mission-critical environments. For more info, please visit, www.exyn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, performance, applications and market opportunities for Nexys and ExynAI; the demand for autonomous capabilities in military and national security applications; and potential deployment of ExynAI and Nexys across defense and other robotic platforms, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Exyn’s ability to commercialize and deploy ExynAI, Nexys and other autonomy solutions; adoption of autonomous robotics and 3D mapping solutions; product performance, safety, cybersecurity and integration in GPS-denied and other complex environments; defense, OEM, industrial and government customer purchasing decisions; defense priorities, budgets, procurement processes and contract timing; Exyn’s ability to raise substantial additional funds in the future; competition, technological change, supply chain, manufacturing, regulatory, export-control and government-contracting risks; IP protection; and other factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's SEC filings, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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