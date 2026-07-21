Associa to Host Webinar on Updated Fannie Mae Reserve Requirements

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, will host a webinar, “Updated Fannie Mae Lending Requirements: How They Affect Your Community,” on Wednesday, July 22, at 6 p.m. CT.

The webinar will provide community association leaders, board members and homeowners with an overview of recently updated Fannie Mae project standards and property insurance requirements for condominium and homeowners associations.

The session will address upcoming changes, including new budgeted reserve contribution requirements from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as well as updates affecting condominium communities. Beginning Jan. 4, 2027, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will require 15% reserve contributions, up from 10%.

As communities prepare for budget season and upcoming compliance deadlines, the webinar will offer practical guidance on what the changes mean, why they matter and how associations can begin preparing now.

John Reichart, Regional Vice President at Associa, and Jodi Horne, Principal, Collateral Risk Management at Fannie Mae, will discuss the new requirements and share insights to help community leaders better understand their potential impact.

WHAT: Updated Fannie Mae Lending Requirements: How They Affect Your Community

WHEN: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 6 p.m. CST

WHO: John Reichart, regional vice president, Associa; Jodi Horne, principal, collateral risk management, Fannie Mae

REGISTER: Registration is available here.

ABOUT ASSOCIA

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939