CPAClub Launches PATHS, a New Way for Accounting Professionals to Learn and Grow

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAClub®, an award-winning provider of accounting, advisory, and regulatory solutions for firms, today launched PATHS™ , a mobile learning platform that transforms professional development into a daily habit while providing NASBA-compliant CPE.

Why Professional Development Needs to Change

Every year, accounting firms invest significant time and resources in developing their people. Yet much of that investment still relies on concentrated training programs and long-form educational content, often months before those concepts are applied in practice.

Whether learning a language, mastering a musical instrument, improving physical fitness, or developing any new skill, technology has transformed how people build expertise by making it continuous, engaging, and part of everyday life. CPAClub believes professional development should be designed around the same principles.

After decades of designing curriculum and teaching accounting and auditing in firms and universities, CPAClub created PATHS to reimagine professional development by making learning a daily habit rather than an occasional event.

Beyond the educational benefits, a more continuous approach to professional development can also reduce many of the costs associated with traditional training, including course registration fees and travel expenses. It can also minimize operational challenges such as scheduling disruptions and competing client demands.

"Accounting is often referred to as the language of business, yet no one becomes fluent by attending a weeklong training course once a year," said Ellen Sulistio , Senior Vice President of CPAClub. "Fluency is built by making learning part of everyday work, where knowledge is reinforced, applied, and expanded over time."

How PATHS Works

PATHS is an annual subscription that transforms professional development through daily 10-minute learning that fits naturally into the rhythm of an accounting professional's workday. Streaks, achievements, and other gamified features encourage consistency, engagement, and friendly competition, helping make professional development a lasting habit.

Learning is organized into Voyages, each focused on a specific competency area. Every Voyage consists of multiple Paths, with each Path divided into daily Steps that progressively develop knowledge and reinforce concepts over time.

PATHS+ extends the experience through Coursechecks, CPAClub's guided cohorts that help professionals reinforce key concepts, learn from one another, and receive guidance from experienced instructors. One-on-one career coaching supports professionals in pursuing their individual goals and advancing their careers.

At launch, PATHS includes audit and tax Voyages that mirror the progressive curriculum traditionally delivered through multi-level audit and tax training programs, along with quality management learning for team members at every level of a firm.

The Future of Professional Development

While PATHS launches for accounting professionals, the underlying model is designed to evolve alongside the profession, with additional disciplines, content, and capabilities planned over time.

"Twenty-five years ago, I attended Go Audit 1 as a PwC intern," said Chris Vanover , Founder and President of CPAClub. "It introduced me to the profession. Since then, developing and teaching accounting and auditing at firms and universities has taught me that expertise isn't built during a week of training or a semester of college. It's built every day through practice and real-world application. That's why we created PATHS, to help every professional learn and grow each day."

Professionals and firms interested in learning more can visit cpaclub.cpa/paths .

About CPATech

The launch of PATHS also marks the introduction of CPA Tech Inc. (CPATech), CPAClub's affiliated technology company focused on building the next generation of software and digital experiences for professionals. PATHS is the first platform within the CPATech ecosystem, with additional solutions planned to support the evolving needs of firms and professionals.

About CPAClub

CPAClub helps firms move forward with experienced accounting, advisory, and compliance professionals and innovative technology solutions that expand capacity, strengthen quality, manage risk, develop talent, and accelerate transformation. Recognized as the 2025 CalCPA Firm of the Year and a Top New Product by Accounting Today , CPAClub serves firms throughout the United States and beyond.

Media Contact

Ellen Sulistio

Senior Vice President

ellen@cpaclub.cpa

833-428-8262

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3c0bbda-b3bc-4f82-8f24-6dc7cdbd20d6