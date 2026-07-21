BriteCore Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best FinTech Solution

San Mateo, CA, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading provider of cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platforms for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that the BriteCore Platform has been named the 2026 CODiE Award winner for Best FinTech Solution. The prestigious 40-year-old CODiE Awards recognize the software industry's most innovative products and technologies through a rigorous peer-review process conducted by industry experts.

The award recognizes BriteCore's continued commitment to helping insurers modernize operations through a unified core insurance platform that combines policy administration, billing, claims, analytics, digital engagement, open integrations, and embedded artificial intelligence into a single cloud-native solution.

Over the past year, BriteCore has significantly expanded the platform's capabilities with innovations that help insurers operate more intelligently and efficiently, including:

Embedded AI copilots that automate and accelerate workflows across underwriting, claims, billing, reporting, product configuration, document creation, and customer service.

that automate and accelerate workflows across underwriting, claims, billing, reporting, product configuration, document creation, and customer service. A governed AI architecture built around secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) services that enables insurers to safely adopt AI while maintaining control over data, compliance, and human oversight.

built around secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) services that enables insurers to safely adopt AI while maintaining control over data, compliance, and human oversight. Cloud-native core capabilities that allow insurers to rapidly configure products, streamline claims operations, simplify payment processing, and leverage real-time analytics to improve decision-making.

that allow insurers to rapidly configure products, streamline claims operations, simplify payment processing, and leverage real-time analytics to improve decision-making. An open, API-first ecosystem that gives insurers the flexibility to integrate with leading technology partners while preparing for the next generation of agentic AI and intelligent automation.

"The CODiE Award is especially meaningful because it represents recognition from our peers across the software industry," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "This honor reflects the incredible work of our team and our unwavering commitment to helping insurers modernize their businesses through continuous innovation. From our cloud-native architecture to our embedded AI strategy, every investment we make is focused on giving insurers practical technology that improves efficiency, empowers their people, and prepares them for the future of insurance."

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

BriteCore's recent AI strategy introduced eight embedded AI copilots and an open, governed AI architecture designed specifically for P&C insurers. Rather than treating artificial intelligence as a standalone capability, BriteCore has embedded AI directly into operational workflows across the insurance lifecycle, enabling insurers to automate routine work, accelerate decision-making, and improve productivity while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and security.

"Our vision has always been to build more than a modern core system," Villeneuve added. "We're building an intelligent insurance platform that evolves alongside our customers. Winning the CODiE Award validates that strategy and reinforces our belief that the future belongs to insurers who combine modern cloud technology, open architecture, trusted AI, and continuous innovation."

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners, including organizations such as LexisNexis, Boston Consulting Group, and Cisco Systems, represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the software and digital content industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence and innovation across business and education technology categories.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today’s digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com