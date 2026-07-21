iSolutions Expands Internationally with Full Payment Support in Canada

INDIANAPOLIS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSolutions, the developer of iPayments for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management, today announced the expansion of its embedded payments platform into Canada.

The expansion significantly broadens the capabilities available to Canadian organizations using Dynamics 365 Business Central. Previously, Canadian customers could process credit card transactions through iPayments. With this latest release, businesses can now securely process both Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) and credit card payments directly within Business Central.

In addition to expanded payment processing capabilities, Canadian customers have access to the complete iPayments platform, including Advanced Collections Management, AutoPay, the Customer Portal, Click-to-Pay, automated payment application, and accounts receivable automation features designed to accelerate cash flow and reduce manual processing.

"Expanding into Canada is an important milestone for iSolutions as we continue to grow our international presence," said Ryan McBee, CEO of iSolutions. "Organizations around the world are looking for ways to simplify accounts receivable, automate payment processing, and provide a better payment experience for their customers. We're excited to bring the full iPayments experience to Canadian businesses and continue expanding into new markets."

The international expansion also enables Microsoft Dynamics partners serving Canadian organizations to deliver a more complete accounts receivable automation solution that combines embedded payments, collections management, customer self-service, and automated reconciliation within Dynamics 365 Business Central.

iPayments is designed specifically for Microsoft Dynamics users, allowing organizations to accept payments, automate collections, reconcile transactions, and improve cash flow without leaving their ERP.

iSolutions plans to expand to additional countries across Europe later this year.

For more information about iPayments, visit https://isolutionspayments.com/

Contact Information:

Sabrina Zimara

317-383-0048

szimara@isolutionspayments.com