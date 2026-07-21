Tango Names Ammon Lesher as Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of cloud-based real estate and facilities management software solutions, today announced the appointment of Ammon Lesher as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ammon brings more than a decade of leadership experience building and scaling companies that serve the built environment. He has held various leadership roles across go-to-market and operations functions, most recently at Infotech and Gordian, where he helped grow the company tenfold through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Every day, Tango’s clients decide whether to renew a lease, consolidate a floor, open a new store, or wait. Those decisions compound. A single choice in one location can affect portfolio costs, capital planning, sustainability goals, and business performance across the organization. Tango brings that picture together, so those decisions are made as one connected system rather than in pieces. Ammon joins Tango to accelerate that work.

“Ammon is an accomplished leader with deep experience building software businesses that solve complex operational challenges,” said Jon Nuger, Managing Director at Berkshire Partners, and Tango Board member. “He understands where our industry is headed and shares our conviction that real estate has become a strategic business function requiring better data, faster decisions, and the ability to act with confidence. We’re excited to welcome him to Tango and confident he is the right leader to guide the company through its next stage of growth and innovation.”

“I chose to join Tango because I saw a company with a clear purpose, exceptional people, and an opportunity to make a meaningful impact for our current and future clients by accelerating the pace of innovation throughout the company,” said Ammon Lesher, Tango’s Chief Executive Officer. “I'm excited to get to know our clients, work alongside this incredibly talented team, and build on the strong foundation that's already in place.”

Ammon succeeds Jon Elliott as Chief Executive Officer. Tango thanks Jon for his leadership and his contributions to the company.

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The buildings people work in and the portfolios organizations manage aren’t just overhead – they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and decision-making capabilities to manage complex portfolios, Tango enables clients to move from information to action, faster. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to optimize their real estate portfolios, improve operational performance, and create better workplace experiences. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity. The firm's private equity team invests in well-positioned, growing companies across business & consumer services, healthcare, industrials, and technology & communications. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, which held its final closing in 2024 with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 150 private equity investments and has a strong history of collaborating with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tango

Kathy Fischer

Vice President, Marketing

kathy.fischer@tangoanalytics.com

(416) 727-5647

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