SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prismatic , the embedded integration platform for B2B software companies, today announced native large data sync, a set of new capabilities that enables teams to move high volumes of customer data through the same integration platform they already use to build, deploy, monitor, and manage customer-facing integrations. With large data sync, SaaS companies can deliver more reliable, data-intensive integrations faster while reducing the infrastructure burden on engineering teams.

As B2B software becomes increasingly connected and AI-powered, integrations are expected to do far more than exchange events between applications. Customers expect historical backfills during onboarding, ongoing bulk refreshes, and complete, up-to-date data to power automation, analytics, and AI experiences. Meeting those expectations has often required engineering teams to build or adopt separate synchronization infrastructure, adding complexity, maintenance overhead, and another system to operate.

Prismatic’s native large data sync eliminates that tradeoff. Rather than forcing teams into ETL-style workflows or standalone synchronization products, Prismatic extends its embedded integration platform to handle high-volume data movement using the same development model, tooling, and operational infrastructure customers already rely on.

“We’re seeing customer-facing integrations evolve from transactional connections into the data foundation for modern software. Whether it’s onboarding a new customer, powering AI features, or keeping systems continuously synchronized, the expectations keep growing,” said Tanner Burson, CTO at Prismatic. “Large data sync extends the same platform our customers already use to build, deploy, and manage integrations, so they can meet those new demands without adding another layer of infrastructure.”

Supporting High-Volume Integrations at Scale

Prismatic breaks large datasets into bounded units at the start of an execution and automatically queues them for processing. Developers can focus on the business logic for each record or batch, rather than building pagination frameworks, managing continuation tokens, or orchestrating multiple execution flows.

With Prismatic’s native large data sync, engineering teams can:

Support data-intensive customer experiences. Handle initial migrations, historical backfills, recurring bulk refreshes, and ongoing high-volume synchronization through the same integration platform.

Handle initial migrations, historical backfills, recurring bulk refreshes, and ongoing high-volume synchronization through the same integration platform. Power AI-ready products with complete customer data. Support large-scale data ingestion for AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) use cases without separate synchronization tooling.

Support large-scale data ingestion for AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) use cases without separate synchronization tooling. Maintain visibility from start to finish. Monitor progress, track successes and failures, and retry failed batches from a single execution view.

Monitor progress, track successes and failures, and retry failed batches from a single execution view. Reduce engineering overhead. Eliminate much of the pagination logic, continuation-token management, and cross-flow orchestration typically required for large-scale synchronization.

Eliminate much of the pagination logic, continuation-token management, and cross-flow orchestration typically required for large-scale synchronization. Build once with the tools your team already uses. Large data sync is available today in Prismatic’s code-native integrations, with low-code and Embedded Workflow Builder support coming soon, all within a single platform and development model.





These new capabilities expand the Prismatic platform, removing another layer of integration complexity. As customer-facing integrations become more central to product adoption and AI-powered experiences, Prismatic continues expanding the platform capabilities B2B software companies need to turn integrations from an engineering bottleneck into a competitive advantage.

Native large data sync is available to customers as part of the Prismatic platform. To learn more, visit the blog .

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the AI-enabled embedded iPaaS for B2B SaaS, the foundation for product extensibility. Productized integrations, embedded workflows, and agentic interaction run on one core platform that handles what breaks at scale. Teams ship integrations 10x faster, customers build the workflows they need, and AI agents act across any connected system. Used by Fortune 500s and high-growth startups alike. Learn more at prismatic.io .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

prismatic@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the value of large data sync to embedded iPaaS platforms?

A: Large data sync helps embedded iPaaS platforms support more data-intensive customer integrations, including initial syncs, historical backfills, bulk refreshes, and ongoing updates. By handling high-volume records natively, platforms can reduce the need for workaround-heavy architectures, simplify monitoring and retries, and keep builders focused on integration logic rather than sync infrastructure.

Q: How does large data sync help SaaS teams support AI and RAG use cases that require high-volume customer data ingestion?

A: Large data sync supports AI and RAG use cases by helping teams ingest, refresh, and synchronize large volumes of customer data. Prismatic decomposes datasets into bounded units, queues them automatically, and provides batch-level visibility and retries from a single execution view, reducing the need for separate sync infrastructure or recursive flow workarounds.

Q: How can I streamline the deployment and management of the integration process for our SaaS product?

A: SaaS teams can streamline integration deployment by moving from one-off builds to a standardized platform approach. Prismatic helps teams build, deploy, monitor, and manage customer-facing integrations from one product and one development model, reducing custom infrastructure and making it easier to reuse logic, support customer-specific configuration, and troubleshoot at scale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92765538-333e-48f5-b910-c78db00de190