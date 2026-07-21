CCC Named to KMWorld’s 2026 AI 100 List of Intelligent Knowledge Management Solution Providers

DANVERS, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, has been named to the 2026 KMWorld AI 100, the annual list published by KMWorld that identifies 100 organizations leading the way in integrating AI into knowledge management (KM). CCC was recognized by KMWorld as “…one of the most innovative companies advancing its offerings with AI and related technologies.”

The CCC licensing portfolio features options to support internal and external AI use cases for business, academic institutions, and AI system providers. These include the Annual Copyright License (ACL), an enterprise-wide, voluntary, non-exclusive licensing solution, featuring a consistent set of internal-only AI reuse rights from participating rightsholders; and the AI Systems Training License, a voluntary, non-exclusive solution for organizations training AI systems for uses external to their organization.

To help bridge the gap between AI copyright compliance and innovation, CCC offers the RightFind Suite, a set of integrated software solutions that empower corporate researchers to access and manage scholarly content, including peer-reviewed journal articles. By bringing together AI rights information from licenses, direct agreements, and other sources, the RightFind Suite provides research teams with a one-stop shop for workflows involving scientific literature and helps simplify copyright compliance.

“This year’s KMWorld AI100 list demonstrates AI’s growing footprint across KM platforms and services,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor-in-Chief, KMWorld magazine. “AI moved extraordinarily quickly from being a curiosity to becoming embedded in KM products and now offers real-world applications. We are excited to track the accomplishments of these companies and applaud the benefits they bring to KM.”

“With our commitment to making copyright work, CCC is honored to be recognized by KMWorld for making important contributions towards technological advancements involving AI,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “Like in previous market shifts, respect for copyright is critical for the sustainability of the AI ecosystem, and this symbiotic relationship helps both to thrive.”

CCC was also named to the 2025 KMWorld AI 100, along with its RightFind Suite of integrated software solutions landing on KMWorld’s Trend-Setting Products of 2025 for Knowledge Management, and winning KMWorld’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Award for Best Compliance and Information Security Solution.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals through educational programming and resources from copyright organizations, with an emphasis on AI, Copyright & Licensing. Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient licensing solutions for their content use. CCC’s non-exclusive voluntary collective rights licensing solutions include ACL for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, AI Systems Training License, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to licensing solutions, CCC provides software solutions with integrated, one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to reuse content.

About CCC (Copyright Clearance Center)

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC has been dedicated to advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation since its inception in 1978. Today, CCC supports a thriving knowledge economy as a trusted intermediary, providing licensing solutions that make copyright work, including collective licensing solutions for the use of copyrighted materials with AI systems. CCC also offers a portfolio of innovative and complementary software solutions, as well as high-quality content, data, and information services.

For more information, please contact:

Craig Sender

Senior Director, Public & Analyst Relations

csender@copyright.com

917-626-7152