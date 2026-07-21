Levoit Launches on Bing Lee as Australian Families Settle Into the July School Holiday Season





SYDNEY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit , the global air purification brand under VeSync Group, is now available on Bing Lee Online , expanding access to home air purification solutions as Australian households prepare for the mid-year school holiday period.



With families spending more time together at home during the winter break, everyday living spaces often become busier—from indoor play to shared family routines and longer hours spent indoors.



As a result, more households are placing greater focus on creating comfortable and enjoyable home environments through practical everyday upgrades.



Supporting More Comfortable Time at Home

Oscar Mei, Levoit’s Air Purifier Expert, said seasonal routines often shape how families think about their living spaces.



“School holidays naturally bring more time spent together at home, especially during winter,” Mei said.



“It’s often these moments that make people notice how their home feels day to day and look at simple ways to improve overall comfort.”





Designed for Everyday Family Living

Levoit is recognised for combining advanced air purification technology with user-friendly design and has received international recognition including the Red Dot Design Award and German Innovation Award.



Now available through Bing Lee Online, Levoit’s Core series offers solutions designed to suit different household sizes and lifestyles—from bedrooms and study areas through to larger shared living spaces.



The launch forms part of Levoit’s continued retail expansion across Australia, adding another trusted destination for consumers looking to incorporate air purification into everyday home living.





About Levoit

Levoit is a category leader in home comfort and air care solutions, offering thoughtfully designed products for modern households, including air purifiers, tower fans, humidifiers and other appliances.



In Australia, the brand is also available through its official online store and leading retailers including Amazon , JB Hi-Fi , and Harvey Norman .

Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

Email: pr.au@vesync.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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