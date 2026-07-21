Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) Market Size to Hit $151.25 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) Market was valued at USD 4.35 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 151.25 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 42.60% from 2026 to 2035.

There is a significant increase in the market of Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) because there is an increased need for affordable quantum computing services that would not involve any significant expenses on infrastructure. Companies are leveraging the technology in order to conduct research faster, optimize their computations, and simulate fast in various industries such as health care, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics. Thanks to technological advancements in the field of quantum computing hardware, cloud computing, and software development, it is now possible, and more than 40 percent of all QCaaS instances in 2025 will be associated with cloud computing in finance, health care, and manufacturing industries.





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Quantum Hardware Progress and Enterprise Interest Accelerate Market Growth

Growth of the QCaaS market is attributed to increasing demand for cloud-based quantum computing in businesses and research organizations across the globe. Development of quantum processors at a fast pace along with growing interest from enterprises is driving market growth, with over 2,500 QCaaS projects annually forecasted by 2033. Increasing investments in quantum software, algorithms, and hybrid cloud infrastructure, together with the collaboration between technology providers and academia, are driving innovations.

Segmentation Analysis

By Deployment Type

The Public Cloud turned out to be the most prominent player within the market for quantum computers, acquiring 52% of the market share in 2025, providing opportunities for scaling and availability of quantum computing capabilities without purchasing any hardware. The most rapidly growing segment of the deployment type was the Hybrid Cloud, when organizations aimed to satisfy both their performance and regulatory requirements on top of public clouds.

By Service Type

Quantum Hardware Access held the largest share in the QCaaS market in 2025 with a 44% share, owing to the cloud-based access to costly and complex quantum systems, which allowed businesses and researchers to perform experiments without significant investments. Quantum Software & Algorithms is the fastest growing segment as demand for quantum programming frameworks, software development kits, algorithms and enterprise applications to solve real-world problems is increasing.

By End User

IT & Telecom was the foremost industry segment of the global quantum computing market, accounting for a market share of 27% in 2025 owing to the implementation of better computing systems, security solutions, and communications infrastructures. Healthcare & Life Sciences is the fastest-growing industry segment since quantum technology is utilized in molecular simulation, genomic analysis, personalized medicines, and drug discovery.

By Industry Application

Optimization formed the highest percentage of the quantum computing market, accounting for 31% in 2025, due to the wide business uses in solving logistics, finance, manufacturing, and resource allocation problems. The market for drug discovery will form the highest growth segment since pharmaceutical companies have begun using quantum computing in drug discovery.

By Pricing Model

Pricing Based On Subscription had the biggest market share, which was 58%, as this type of pricing provided reliable pricing, access to the platform, and scalability of quantum computing power through subscriptions. Pay-per-use pricing is the most rapidly-growing pricing scheme as organizations prefer flexible access to quantum computing power without any agreements.

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Regional Insights:

The North America QCaaS market held the largest share of 45.32% of the deployment market share in 2025, owing to the high adoption rate of the market in IT & telecommunication, finance, and health care sectors in the region. Growth in the market is driven by rising investments in quantum technology, algorithms development, and partnerships with universities and research organizations in the United States and Canada.

The U.S. QCaaS market was valued at USD 2.02 Billion in 2026 and is anticipated to touch USD 44.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 40.92%. Around 82.55% of the regional revenue is generated by the United States owing to the quantum computing vendors of the United States, venture capital investment in quantum startups, and government investment in quantum computing research. The other country driving demand in the region is Canada.

Europe QCaaS market was valued at about USD 1.00 Billion in 2025, constituting approximately 23.0% of the total global market size, and is expected to grow to USD 31.81 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 41.30%. Europe has a prominent share in the worldwide QCaaS market due to high government-funded support for quantum programs. Germany is the dominant country in the European region, holding about 24.35% of European revenue, followed by the UK and France.

The Asia Pacific QCaaS market is set to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 46.56% through 2035 on account of growing demand in countries like China, Japan, and India due to increased investment in quantum computing from governments and companies. China dominates the Asia Pacific region, contributing about 32.60% of Asian revenue.

Key Players:

IBM Quantum

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Braket

Microsoft Azure Quantum

Google Quantum AI

D-Wave Quantum

IonQ

Rigetti Computing

Honeywell Quantum Solutions

Intel Corporation

Xanadu

PASQAL

PsiQuantum

Atos SE

QC Ware

Multiverse Computing

Strangeworks

Riverlane

Quantum Machines

Q-Ctrl

Qiskit

Recent Developments:

2025: IBM unveiled plans to build the world's first large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer at its new data center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

2025: AWS Braket launched a 54-qubit superconducting quantum processor named Emerald, providing higher fidelity gates and full square lattice connectivity.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Public & Hybrid Cloud Deployment Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across regulated and unregulated quantum computing environments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across regulated and unregulated quantum computing environments globally. Quantum Hardware & Software Access Metrics – helps you evaluate investment trends across quantum processor access and algorithm development tools globally.

– helps you evaluate investment trends across quantum processor access and algorithm development tools globally. Drug Discovery & Financial Modeling Application Metrics – helps you analyze quantum computing adoption across pharmaceutical and BFSI use cases globally.

– helps you analyze quantum computing adoption across pharmaceutical and BFSI use cases globally. Subscription & Pay-Per-Use Pricing Metrics – helps you uncover growth in flexible, cost-efficient quantum resource access models globally.

– helps you uncover growth in flexible, cost-efficient quantum resource access models globally. Talent & Workforce Readiness Metrics – helps you identify opportunities and gaps in quantum computing skills development globally.

– helps you identify opportunities and gaps in quantum computing skills development globally. Competitive Landscape & QCaaS Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on hardware portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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