Westland Insurance recognized as one of HRDC’s Best Places to Work for 2026

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced today that it has been named one of HRDC’s Best Places to Work for 2026, marking its second time receiving this national recognition. The recognition reflects Westland’s commitment to a people-first workplace, grounded in equity-driven leadership and a focus on employee growth, inclusion, and purpose.

The HRDC Best Places to Work award program, now in its fifth year, recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and people-first values. To be considered, Westland submitted a detailed application outlining its people programs and engagement strategies. A key part of the evaluation was a confidential employee survey conducted by HRDC, inviting employees to provide candid feedback on their experience at Westland.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of our people and how we’ve acted on the feedback they’ve shared with us,” said Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer at Westland. “Our employees shape our culture every day. Listening to their feedback and investing in their growth remains central to our success. This recognition will help drive all of us to continue building our culture together – one rooted in high performance, care and shared accountability.”

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.