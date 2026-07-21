Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers’ First Georgetown Car Seat Safety Event Helps Protect 38 Local Families

Georgetown, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers partnered with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and TxDOT's Save Me With a Seat program to host its first Georgetown Car Seat Safety Event on June 24, helping local families ensure their children are traveling safely.

Held at the Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 office, the free event provided child safety seat inspections, education from certified child passenger safety technicians and replacement car seats for qualifying families.

Daniel Stark has hosted free car seat safety events in Bryan-College Station for the past 18 years and expanded the initiative to Killeen three years ago. Georgetown marks the firm's newest community to benefit from the program, reflecting its continued commitment to improving child passenger safety across Central Texas.

During the event, certified technicians inspected 38 child safety seats and distributed 24 new seats to qualifying families. Four children arrived completely unrestrained, three arrived using only an adult seat belt, and none of the children arrived properly restrained in an appropriately used child safety seat.

Based on the inspections completed and new seats distributed, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service estimates the event generated an economic impact of $64,945 by reducing the risk of injuries and fatalities, lowering medical costs and preventing lost future earnings.

"Car seat safety is one of the most important ways we can help protect children in our communities," said Sean Szlachtowski, an attorney at Daniel Stark's North Austin office. "As Georgetown and the surrounding area continue to grow, so does the number of families on our roads. Every child we help ride home safely makes this event worthwhile, and we're grateful to partner with organizations that share that mission."

Certified child passenger safety technicians found many of the same issues commonly seen at inspection events across Texas, including children transitioning to the next stage of restraint too early and improperly installed car seats. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, these mistakes can significantly reduce a car seat's ability to protect a child in a crash.

"When in doubt, check it out," said Gina Rodriguez, program manager with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety. "Always read both your vehicle and car seat manuals, and if you're unsure whether your child's seat is installed correctly or they're ready for the next stage, have it inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician."

One of the families helped during the event was Andrea Maldonado, who brought her 4-month-old son in a borrowed child safety seat. During the inspection, certified technicians discovered the seat was a counterfeit product that had not been crash tested and was not certified for use as a child safety seat. Maldonado left the event with a properly fitted, safe replacement seat.

"The car seat I came with wasn't safe for my little one," Maldonado said. "If I hadn't come to get the car seat checked, I never would have known. If anything had happened, that would have been devastating for me and him."

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers will continue partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and TxDOT's Save Me With a Seat program throughout 2026 to provide free car seat safety events across Central Texas, helping families access expert guidance and properly fitted child safety seats at no cost.

Families who were unable to attend the Georgetown event can still have their child safety seat inspected by visiting buckleup.tamu.edu to locate a certified child passenger safety technician in their area.

To learn about upcoming free car seat safety events, visit danielstark.com/community/2026-free-car-seat-events/.

About Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers: Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is a Texas-based personal injury law firm known for protecting clients with both heart and aggression while highlighting each client’s unique story to pursue the full value of their injury. The team is committed to promoting safety, preventing injuries, and supporting communities across Texas through educational initiatives, public outreach, and advocacy programs.

The firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including car and truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, catastrophic injuries, workplace injuries, wrongful death claims, dog bite injuries, and other serious injury matters throughout Texas.

With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers serves clients across the state, with offices in North and South Austin, Bryan-College Station, Killeen, Waco, and Tyler, while actively contributing to programs that strengthen roadway safety and benefit local communities.

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