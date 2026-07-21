Fraudulent Fuels Worker Sentenced to Jail Time for Repeat Illegal Gas Appliance Work

Toronto, ON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncertified fuels worker Robert Spearing has been sentenced by the Ontario Court of Justice to 60 days imprisonment and a $60,000 fine, plus a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, after being found guilty of multiple offences related to performing gas appliance work while uncertified and operating as an unregistered fuels contractor.

Spearing was previously convicted of these offences after his illegal work created immediate safety risks in two homes in Hamilton, Ontario. This is the third prosecution he has faced for similar offences. He has not held valid gas technician certification since 1996.

“Individuals who perform fuels work without proper certification and registration put homeowners at risk,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuel Safety at TSSA. “This case demonstrates that TSSA will continue to take enforcement action against those who perform unauthorized work and compromise public safety.”

Under Ontario law, gas appliance work must be performed by TSSA-certified technicians working for registered fuels contractors. Homeowners are encouraged to verify contractors through Authorized Heating Fuel Contractors Lookup Tool and report suspected illegal fuels work to TSSA.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.