Habit Launches New Chef in Residency Platform with Celebrity Chef Jet Tila

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the culinary and cultural exploration arm of its fresh like that brand platform, Habit is launching Habit & Co., a new Chef in Residency platform built to push fast casual into fresher, bolder territory. The debut residency features chef, restaurateur and TV personality Jet Tila, whose limited-time Korean Street Menu will be available at Habit restaurants nationwide from July 22 through September 15.

Habit & Co. is not a surface-level celebrity menu. It is a true culinary residency, with Habit handing its menu over to chefs and creative forces who bring their own flavors, instincts and point of view into Habit restaurants across the country. Each of the three residents will take over the menu for eight weeks, introducing limited-time creations that push the brand somewhere new while staying rooted in what Habit does best: freshly cooked-to-order food with serious flavor.

For more than 55 years, Habit has been known for its signature chargrilled burgers. Today, the brand has grown into the No. 1 fast casual restaurant in the U.S.*, known for fresh salads, wraps, award-winning sides, bold partnerships and a chef-led culinary team constantly building what’s next. With Habit & Co., the brand is turning that culinary energy into a platform.

“Habit & Co. embodies what Habit is all about: chef-led fresh innovation with rebellious confidence,” said Jack Lettenmair, Habit’s Director of Brand Marketing. “We're not just putting someone’s name on a menu item. We're inviting top-tier culturally relevant collaborators into our kitchen and giving them room to create. Jet is the perfect first resident because he brings real flavor, personality and a fresh point of view that feels completely at home at Habit.”

Tila, a Food Network Star, James Beard-recognized and Emmy-nominated chef, has built a career bringing Asian cuisine to wider audiences while staying connected to the flavors that shaped him. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Tila grew up between Thai Town, Koreatown, Chinatown and the broader mix of communities that define LA food. His Habit & Co. menu brings that influence to life through a Korean Street Food lineup built around sweet heat, crunch and Habit’s signature char.

“I grew up eating Habit, so this felt personal,” said Tila. “With this menu, we pulled from the Korean street food flavors I loved eating as a kid: sweet heat, crispy texture, bold sauces and that perfect balance of savory, spicy and a little unexpected. Then we brought those flavors into Habit’s world with chargrilled burgers, crispy chicken, fresh produce and housemade ranch. It’s LA, it is bold, and it is exactly the kind of food I want to eat.”

The Jet Tila Korean Street Menu includes:

Korean Fried Chicken Bites

All-natural chicken, double-breaded in a spice blend, tossed in a sweet and spicy glaze, topped with everything-bagel seasoning and served with Habit’s housemade buttermilk ranch.

Crispy Rice Korean Salad

Chargrilled chicken breast, romaine, cabbage slaw, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, crispy rice and everything-bagel seasoning, served with sweet and spicy dressing.

Sweet & Spicy Korean Char with Bacon and Onion Tanglers

Habit’s signature freshly chargrilled beef patty topped with white American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, crispy onion tanglers, green leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, garlic aioli, and sweet and spicy sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Tila’s Korean Street menu will be available at participating Habit restaurants nationwide from July 22 through September 15. Following Jet’s debut, Habit & Co. will continue with additional eight-week residencies and new collaborators to be announced. The platform will run through January 2027.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com. Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand’s Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best in 2025 and 2026. The brand’s Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Casual Restaurant. (Published July 2025, July 2026).

Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376fc452-462b-419f-9f07-86afd609ba31