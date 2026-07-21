Beat the Extreme Heat! Money Simpler Launches Summer Contract Promotion with a Free Midea Air Conditioner Giveaway

NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A huge heat dome is bringing extreme heat across the United States right now. High temperatures mean bigger energy bills and uncomfortable homes. To help families deal with the heat wave, MoneySimpler is launching a fun new summer promotion! When you sign up for a Summer Benefit Contract, you get a chance to win a brand-new, super-cool Midea Air Conditioner.





Summer heat can be really tough on your wallet. That is why MoneySimpler makes financial planning simple, fast, and easy to understand. Our special summer contracts are built to help you manage seasonal costs without stress. Even better, one lucky winner will get a powerful Midea smart air conditioner to keep their home cold all summer long!

"We know how hard it is to deal with crazy high heat and rising bills," said the team at MoneySimpler. "We wanted to create something helpful and exciting. Our summer contracts give people simple money tools, plus an awesome chance to win a free air conditioner!"

How to Participate

Getting started is super simple! If you do not have an account yet, you just need to set one up first.

Here are the easy steps to join:

Create an Account: Those who haven't registered need to register an account first. You can sign up right now by visiting the MoneySimpler Account Registration Page . Choose Your Contract: Once logged in, select the Summer Benefits Contract that fits your goals. Get Entered: After picking your contract, you are automatically entered into the drawing to win the Midea Air Conditioner!

Don't let the heat get the best of you this summer. Head over to the main MoneySimpler Platform today to learn more, pick your contract, and get your chance to win!

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is dedicated to helping people manage their money simply and effectively. We create straightforward digital tools and clear contract options designed to support your personal financial goals without hidden fees or confusing rules.

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