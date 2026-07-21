2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags™ Featuring Minnesota on Sale July 28

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Rolls and Bags featuring innovation in Minnesota will be available for purchase from the United States Mint (Mint) on Tuesday, July 28 at noon EDT. The reverse (tails) design honors Mobile Refrigeration and features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. The icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation.

“The Mint is honored to highlight the American Innovation $1 Coin for the State of Minnesota celebrating the invention of mobile refrigeration,” said Paul Hollis, Director of the Mint. “This design honors the ingenuity, perseverance, and vision of those who helped to build the modern food distribution chain.”

“Minnesota has always led the way in turning big ideas into real-world solutions,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “By reimagining how we transport food, mobile refrigeration helped build global supply chains, launched the frozen food industry, and made fresh, safe food available year-round. It also ensured critical supplies could reach soldiers on the front lines of World War II. This coin is a fitting tribute to that innovation and to its inventor, Frederick McKinley Jones, the first Black American to receive the National Medal of Technology."

The rolls and bags product options for the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin featuring Minnesota include:

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code: 26GBD)

Priced at $154.50, a bag of 100 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code: 26GBH)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Philadelphia (product code: 26GRD)

Priced at $61.00, a roll containing a total of 25 circulating quality $1 coins minted in Denver (product code: 26GRH)

Orders for the 100-coin bags are limited to 10 per household. Orders for the rolls are also limited to 10 per household.

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription “250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are “2026,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

Customers are encouraged to sign up to receive “Remind Me” alerts for these products, enroll in the Product Subscription Program for future releases, or view additional American Innovation® $1 Coin Program products.

Authorized by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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