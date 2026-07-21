IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 500
|161,6092
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|158,4579
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 000
|159,6458
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 390
|157,0540
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 368
|157,8826
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|24 258
|159.0596
Attachment