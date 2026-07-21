IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1113/07/2026FR00102591505 500161,6092XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/07/2026FR00102591505 000158,4579XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/07/2026FR00102591505 000159,6458XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/07/2026FR00102591504 390157,0540XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/07/2026FR00102591504 368157,8826XPAR
   TOTAL24 258159.0596 

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IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29_2026
GlobeNewswire

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