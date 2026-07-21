PEMCO Climbs Four Spots in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

SEATTLE, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEMCO Mutual Insurance climbed four spots from eighth to fourth overall in the Northwest in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Auto Insurance StudySM.

The JD Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, now in its 27th year, measures customer satisfaction with auto insurers in geographic regions across the U.S. based on performance in seven core dimensions. In the 2026 study, PEMCO ranked fourth in the Northwest and increased its overall customer satisfaction score by 15 points year over year. The company also improved across several key measures, including trust, people, and problem resolution. Among Northwest auto insurers, PEMCO ranked second for trust.

"We’re encouraged by the progress we’ve made, especially in trust and problem resolution," said Stan McNaughton, Chairman, President & CEO. "These results reflect the dedication of our employees, who work every day to earn our members' trust and provide thoughtful, responsive service.”

The JD Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study measures customer satisfaction with auto insurers across 11 geographic regions. The study evaluates insurers based on seven core dimensions: level of trust, price for coverage, people, ease of doing business, product/coverage offerings, problem resolution, and digital channels.

The 2026 study found that customer understanding remains a key opportunity across the industry. While only 58% of customers nationally report completely understanding their auto policy coverage, PEMCO continues to focus on helping members make informed decisions through clear, timely, and accessible communication, creating a better customer experience for drivers in Washington and Oregon.

To learn more about PEMCO, visit go.pemco.com.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1949. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage and pet insurance. We’re proud to be named one of America’s Best Insurance Companies by Forbes for five straight years and recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Midsize Workplaces in 2026. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and social impact programs focused on supporting youth and education, and community impact programs that build a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.