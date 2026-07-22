Acentra Health Appoints Sreedevi Hegde as Senior Vice President – India Country Head

MCLEAN, Va., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Sreedevi Hegde as Senior Vice President – India Country Head. In this role, Hegde will lead the company's India organization and play a key role in advancing Acentra Health's Global Delivery Organization (GDO), strengthening operational excellence, and supporting the company's continued global growth.

Hegde joins Acentra Health as the company expands its global capabilities to better serve clients and further its mission to relentlessly innovate, improve health, and enrich communities. The Global Delivery Organization combines shared services and operational capabilities into a coordinated global model that improves consistency, speed, and predictability, reduces duplication, and delivers scalable, high-quality support across the enterprise.

"Sreedevi is an accomplished global leader with a proven ability to build high-performing organizations, develop exceptional talent, and lead transformative change," said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. "As we continue strengthening our Global Delivery Organization and expanding our capabilities around the world, her expertise will be instrumental in enabling us to scale with excellence, foster innovation, and deliver even greater value to our clients. We're thrilled to welcome Sreedevi to Acentra Health and look forward to the impact she will have on our company, our clients, and the communities we serve."

“Sreedevi's extensive experience building and transforming global organizations makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Balajee Sethuraman, Chief Business Services Officer at Acentra Health. “As we continue expanding our Global Delivery Organization and building our brand in India, her proven ability to establish high-performing teams, drive operational excellence, and lead enterprise transformation will be instrumental in strengthening our global capabilities and delivering greater value to our clients.”

As Senior Vice President – India Country Head, Hegde will provide strategic leadership for Acentra Health's India operations, helping shape the organization's continued growth as a high-performing global capability center. She will collaborate with leaders across the Global Delivery Organization and the broader enterprise to scale capabilities, strengthen governance, and implement global best practices that advance innovation and operational excellence.

Hegde brings more than 24 years of global business leadership experience building, scaling, and transforming global capability centers and enterprise operations. Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership positions including Country Head, Chief of Staff, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer with globally recognized organizations including Citi, Société Générale, Credit Suisse, Deloitte, and Dell.

Most recently, Hegde established a global capability center in India for a leading U.S.-based fintech organization, building the operation from the ground up and scaling it to more than 250 professionals across more than 15 business functions in just 90 days. Her expertise in organizational transformation, governance, operational excellence, and talent development will help Acentra Health build a scalable, efficient, and client-focused global delivery model more quickly.

"I am honored to join Acentra Health at such an exciting time for the company in its growth journey," said Hegde. "The opportunity to build on Acentra Health's strong foundation, develop world-class teams, and advance a global delivery organization that supports better outcomes for clients and the communities they serve is deeply inspiring. I look forward to working alongside colleagues across the organization to drive innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth."

Hegde is recognized for her collaborative, people-first leadership approach and her commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and inclusion. She believes lasting business success comes from empowering people, embracing transformation, and creating environments where teams can thrive.

Hegde earned her bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from Bangalore University and a master's degree from Mysore University. She also earned a post-graduation degree in international finance and business administration from Symbiosis. Additionally, she holds an Independent Director Certification from the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs and a Professional Certification in ESG, Environmental, Social and Governance from the Institute of Good Manufacturing Practices India.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Learn more at acentra.com.

Acentra Health Media Contacts:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Lindsey Rodarmer

Public Relations Manager

Acentra Health

240-404-9090

Lindsey.Rodarmer@acentra.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8846d133-c6e6-4646-8ed5-e202ed598881