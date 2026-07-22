City Electric Supply (CES) announces Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS) partnership with Siemens Digital Industries (DI)

DALLAS, Texas, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Electric Supply (CES) is pleased to announce its latest partnership with Siemens Digital Industries (DI) to advance real-world automation and control systems through its new Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS) division.

“IAS allows us to expand the expertise, technology, and support we provide to our customers through professionally engineered industrial automation and control systems,” said Rich Antonaros, vice president of Centralized Branch Services. “We’re excited to bring these capabilities to businesses across North America.”

Designed to solve real-world challenges before they arise, IAS enables the design, build, and optimization of industrial automation and control systems that are more efficient and easier to manage from start to finish. By integrating digital software, systems, and data, IAS delivers advanced smart manufacturing solutions that drive innovation and increase productivity — regardless of location.

Serving more than 750 CES branches across North America and supported by a growing team of dedicated in-house specialists, IAS provides access to exclusive, in-demand products from leading brands in the Digital Industries sector including Siemens, Wieland, Rittal, Eplan, Lutze, and Grace Technologies.

“We have application engineering, control panel solutions, drive specialists, PLC systems, and troubleshooting in all those areas. There are a wide range of services,” said CES Vice President of Operations R.T. Smith.

IAS also enhances CES’s broader service offering by supporting CES One-Line Service. Together, these solutions provide comprehensive support across critical infrastructure, including panelboards, switchboards, motor control centers (MCCs), and SCADA systems.

"Branches can now work with a specialized team to provide quotes, spec sheets, and approvals, while these highly technical products are stored in our fulfillment centers across North America. IAS can also work with our CES One-Line Service to optimize and support engineer drawings and setups for enhanced efficiency and performance,” said Antonaros.

As this integration expands CES’s capabilities and offerings, it reinforces CES’ commitment to becoming a one-stop shop for automation and control solutions.

About City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned and top-10 electrical wholesale distributor based in Dallas, Texas. Shaped with an enduring principle of empowering local decision-making among its employees, CES employs over 5,000 team members to provide customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs. With a focus on internal growth and local community involvement, City Electric Supply is committed to supporting team members, vendor partners, and valued customers alike.