36th Qingdao Int'l Beer Festival Kicks Off with Tech-Forward Celebrations and Global Toast

QINGDAO, China, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 17, the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival grandly opened at the Golden Beach Beer City in the Qingdao West Coast New Area. This year's festival continues the core theme, "Qingdao Toasts with the World," running for 30 days until August 15.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

It is a 30-day summer extravaganza. The Golden Beach Beer City features seven functional zones and seven activity sectors. Over 2,000 special events will be held, including beer tastings, cultural performances, and international trade exchanges. Showcasing more than 2,300 domestic and international beer brands, the event aims to establish itself as a world-class destination for beer enthusiasts.

The cultural and sports lineup is equally spectacular. The main stage at the Golden Beach Beer City will host 25 regular "Tribute to Classics" concerts, covering beloved pop hits from Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as classic movie soundtracks. Over 1,000 specialized competitions, including the Beer King Championship and the Beer Goddess Pageant, are also on the schedule. The Qingdao Fashion Sports Festival will feature 11 events, highlighted by the highly anticipated four-year anniversary celebration and the inaugural Masters Grand Finals of the popular game Arena Breakout. Additionally, brand-new giant mascot puppets, "Ha Jiu" and "Ha Jiu Ma," are actively inviting visitors to interact, while lifelike animatronic dinosaurs from Changzhou China Dinosaur Park parade down the main avenues, transporting attendees into a Jurassic World-like atmosphere.

Beyond a festive carnival, the Beer Festival serves as a vital platform for international exchange. On July 18, the 2026 Qingdao Conference of the International Beer Festival Alliance Cooperation Mechanism was held at the Golden Beach Beer City. Centered on the theme "From Festivals to Industry: Activating New Momentum for the Beer Economy," the conference is positioned around industrial empowerment and economic growth. Representatives and experts from Canada, Belgium, South Korea, Thailand, Hungary, and Macao SAR gathered to exchange ideas on how beer festival platforms can empower industrial development and enhance the beer economy's contribution to regional growth. This marks the official entry of the International Beer Festival Alliance into a new development phase driven by industrial empowerment and economic leadership.

From the beer tents at Golden Beach Beer City to the conference tables of the International Beer Festival Alliance, the 36th Qingdao International Beer Festival is showcasing the unique charm of China's "Beer Capital" through a tech-forward approach and an open, inclusive posture. As the grand event has just begun, Qingdao is committed to welcoming friends worldwide.

The event is co-hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the Administrative Committee of the West Coast New Area, and other relevant units.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government