Global Sustainability Awards 2026 finalists revealed

London, 22 July 2026 — Sustainability Magazine, a BizClik Media brand, has unveiled the shortlist for the Global Sustainability Awards 2026, recognising organisations, projects and individuals delivering measurable environmental and social impact across industries worldwide. The awards will take place on 8 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, featuring an exclusive black-tie gala dinner co-located with the Global Supply Chain Awards and the Global Procurement Awards.

This year's finalists demonstrate the breadth of sustainability leadership across sectors including heavy industry, energy, consumer goods, technology and global sports organisations. Entries were assessed by an independent panel of judges comprising sustainability executives, academics and industry experts, who evaluated submissions based on demonstrable outcomes, innovation, scalability and transparency.

The shortlist reflects a growing emphasis on scalable decarbonisation, nature restoration and the integration of AI and technology into sustainability strategies, with several nominees appearing across multiple categories.

A shortlist showcasing global impact

The Global Sustainability Awards 2026 features eight competitive categories. Finalists for Company of the Year include Avove, BIP.Verco, Budderfly, Climate Impact Partners and Co-op Live. The Enterprise Company of the Year category recognises IFS, Liverpool Football Club, Odfjell SE, Schneider Electric and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Transformation Project of the Year highlights initiatives including ABB's partnership with Aurubis, Bodycote's Decarbonisation Roadmap & Zero-emissions Sites programme, Merck KGaA's Bio-Based Solvent Transformation, OurCoop's Green Energy Transformation and MTN's Project Infinity. The Environmental Impact Award shortlist features Currys plc, Mars Food & Nutrition, Qantas, Schneider Electric and World Wildlife Fund.

Innovation and leadership across categories

The Tech and AI Award recognises Canon Europe Ltd, Metafoodx, NVIDIA, One New Zealand and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS UKI) for their integration of technology into sustainability strategies. The Nature-Based Solutions Award features ClimeCo's cloud forest restoration in Colombia, Pertamina Patra Niaga's Drum Eco Shield project, Msheireb Properties' Msheireb Downtown Doha, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages UK's water regeneration commitment and veritree's Smart Forest Design.

Individual leadership is recognised through the Sustainability Hero Award, with finalists including Rishi Jain from Liverpool Football Club, Courtney Tripp from Grundfos, Jean Garris Hand from Hilton, Manal Hassan from Elsewedy Electric and Christophe Quiquempoix from Schneider Electric. The future leader award celebrates emerging talent including Alison Tyndall from ClimeCo, Elisa Zandanel from SGS, İzel Çalık from Şimşek Ambalaj, Maureen McHugh from Bath & Body Works and Sheila Sullivan from KnowBe4.

See the shortlist announcement here .

The road to the Global Sustainability Awards

Winners will be announced at the Global Sustainability Awards ceremony on 8 September 2026 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. The event will bring together senior sustainability leaders, innovators and changemakers for an evening celebrating excellence in environmental and social leadership. The event is co-located with the Global Supply Chain Awards and the Global Procurement Awards, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with leading voices shaping the future of sustainability.

Additionally, Sustainability LIVE: The London Summit will convene on 8-9 September at the QEII Centre London. For registration information and event details, visit the Sustainability LIVE website.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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