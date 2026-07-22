Marlowe Sand Canyon in Santa Clarita Now Leasing

SANTA CLARITA, CA, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (July 22, 2026) — Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, today announced that Marlowe Sand Canyon is now open, with first move-ins complete and leasing underway. The new apartment and townhome community is the third Marlowe-branded community in Southern California and the first in the Los Angeles market.

Bringing brand-new rental housing to Santa Clarita, one of the fastest growing suburban markets in Los Angeles County, Marlowe Sand Canyon pairs modern design and resort-style amenities with convenient access to shopping, dining, and major employment hubs.

"Marlowe Sand Canyon offers suburban living in a great Santa Clarita location with easy access to downtown Los Angeles," said Steve Martin, Director of Development for Greystar. "The community is also unique in the market for its townhome floorplans, which give residents the comfort and feel of homeownership along with the flexibility and convenience of professionally-managed apartment living."

Marlowe Sand Canyon comprises 323 homes, including 259 apartments in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts and 64 three-story townhomes in two-, three-, and four-bedroom floorplans with direct-access garages. Homes range from 574 to 1,684 square feet and are offered in two modern color schemes, featuring smart home technology, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, luxury vinyl flooring, and building-wide high-speed internet. Select homes include office/flex space, a balcony or patio, and sweeping mountain views.

Perched atop a hill, the community features a sky deck lounge where residents can relax, entertain, or unwind while taking in views of the Sand Canyon hillsides. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center with dedicated cardio and strength rooms, a clubroom with separate game room, a co-working lounge with library, an outdoor courtyard with BBQ stations, and a turf recreation area.

Marlowe Sand Canyon sits at the northeast corner of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, adjacent to the new Sand Canyon Village retail center anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market and home to a variety of restaurants, cafés, and everyday conveniences. The community is one tenth of a mile from the 14 Freeway and 1.5 miles from the Vista Canyon Metrolink Station, providing direct access to downtown Los Angeles and major employment hubs, with abundant open parks and trails nearby.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit LiveMarloweSandCanyon.com or call (661) 546-6749.

###

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates approximately $350 billion of real estate in approximately 260 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing more than one million units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $34 billion of development assets and approximately $36.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit https://www.greystar.com.

Contact Info



Todd Usher

todd.usher@greystar.com

+1 703-966-4415