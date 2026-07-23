MEXC Partners with Yuma to Launch Bittensor (TAO) Staking for Global Users





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced a collaboration with Yuma, a Bittensor-focused infrastructure and investment firm, to launch TAO staking services on the MEXC platform. Through Yuma's staking infrastructure, the launch enables global users to participate in TAO staking through MEXC with a more streamlined experience.

Yuma supports the Bittensor ecosystem through validator operations, research, investment, and infrastructure development. Bittensor is a decentralized AI network that coordinates open-source machine learning systems through an incentive mechanism, with TAO serving as its native asset for network participation and incentives. The network supports a growing range of AI applications, including AI model development, data infrastructure, and AI-powered services. With this integration, MEXC users can participate in TAO staking without having to handle complex technical processes directly, creating a more accessible way to engage with the Bittensor ecosystem.

"Access defines this industry. Retail deserves early exposure to networks that matter, and Bittensor is one of them," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. "Integrating Yuma's infrastructure lets us bring TAO staking directly to MEXC. No friction, no barriers. This works both ways. Projects that list on MEXC get access to 40 million real retail users who drive growth and build communities like no other platform in the market."

"Introducing millions of users to Bittensor takes both broad distribution and high-quality infrastructure," said Evan Malanga, CRO of Yuma. "Our proprietary research enables Yuma to commit stake to rewarding the most productive and valuable subnets, enhancing the health of the Bittensor ecosystem. Our infrastructure now backs every MEXC user's staked TAO, expanding access to the Bittensor network and supporting the open-source production of artificial intelligence."

To further encourage user participation, MEXC has introduced the "TAO Fever" event, offering a total of $200,000 in limited-time rewards from July 21 to August 4, 2026 (UTC). The event features multiple activities, including 0-fee trading for selected TAO trading pairs, staking TAO to earn up to 300% APR, and exclusive rewards for new users. For full event details and participation rules, please visit the official event page .

About Yuma

Yuma is a Bittensor-focused infrastructure and investment firm operating within the open-source artificial intelligence industry. The firm invests, validates, mines, researches, and builds across the Bittensor AI network through staking infrastructure, subnet acceleration, and institutional asset management. Combining deep financial and technical expertise, Yuma applies institutional discipline while engaging directly with the Bittensor protocol. Yuma is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). Learn more at yumaai.com.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3caac3d6-61af-463d-865f-a9e1b080bb7a