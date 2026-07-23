CryptoRank Report: LBank Ranks Among Global Derivatives Leaders as Q2 2026 Volume Reaches $702 Billion

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has been featured in a new mid-year analysis published by digital asset research firm CryptoRank, which found that the platform's derivatives business has climbed into the global Top 8 among centralized exchanges, driven by a sharp rise in trading volume and expanding market share during the second quarter of 2026.

According to CryptoRank's report, LBank posted combined spot and derivatives trading volume of $702 billion in Q2 2026, an 8% increase from the previous quarter. The growth was led by the exchange's derivatives business, which recorded a 12% quarter-on-quarter jump to $625 billion — enough to place LBank among the world's eight largest centralized exchanges by futures volume. CryptoRank's data shows LBank's share of tracked global futures activity expanded from 3.1% to 3.8% during the quarter, a notable gain given that overall centralized exchange derivatives volume contracted industry-wide over the same period.





LBank's spot business also showed steady improvement, according to the report. Spot market share rose from 2.4% to 2.5% in Q2, with monthly volume climbing consistently from April through June. June alone saw a 10% month-on-month increase in spot volume to $28 billion, capping a quarter in which total spot trading volume reached $77 billion.

The report also pointed to LBank's execution performance during periods of high market activity, noting that the exchange recorded a single-day trading volume peak of $3.81 billion in Q2, with order matching sustained at minimal slippage throughout.

"CryptoRank's findings reflect the progress we've made in strengthening our position across both derivatives and spot markets," said Eric He, LBank's Community Angel Officer and Risk Control Advisor. "We remain focused on improving trading depth, execution stability, and liquidity in active markets, while continuing to expand into trend-driven assets and professional trading scenarios. Balancing high-speed execution with strong risk-mitigation frameworks allows our global users — from retail participants to professional traders — to navigate volatile market cycles with confidence."

Beyond trading volume, CryptoRank's analysis highlighted LBank's asset discovery track record during the quarter. LBank listed 184 new tokens in Q2, with 19 of those assets posting gains exceeding 10x, and its five best-performing listings averaging a 6,616% return for the period.

The report also credited LBank's broader ecosystem expansion as a factor in its strengthening competitive position. During Q2, the exchange rolled out new offerings including US Stock Trading, BK Genie, a Telegram-native AI trading assistant providing real-time market insights, event-based Prediction Markets, and the LBank Card, a Visa-powered product enabling users to spend directly from their spot balances. LBank also expanded its Copy Trading tools alongside cultural IP partnerships with Nobody Sausage and Yeti, which CryptoRank noted have become a defining element of LBank's market identity, extending the exchange's reach among younger, culturally engaged crypto users. Registered users on the platform surpassed 25 million during the quarter.

CryptoRank's full analysis situates these results within a broader assessment of LBank's competitive standing across the centralized exchange landscape, as the platform continues to expand its derivatives depth, retail product suite, and global user base heading into the second half of 2026.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users across 160 countries and regions. With daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 10+ years of zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

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