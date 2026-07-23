CRB Names Joe Finsterwald Chief Technology Officer

Kansas City, Mo., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions for the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the appointment of Joe Finsterwald as the company's first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The role reflects CRB's continued investment in digital innovation, enterprise technology and AI-enabled project delivery.

Finsterwald brings more than 15 years of leadership experience and will oversee CRB's technology, IT and data functions. Working closely with the Executive Leadership Team, he will guide the company's tech strategy and help ensure investments strengthen project delivery, improve operational performance, and create greater value for clients.

The creation of the CTO role represents an important step in the company’s evolution as technology becomes increasingly central to how projects are designed, delivered, and operated. By bringing technology leadership under a single executive, CRB is strengthening strategic alignment across the business and accelerating the thoughtful, human-centered adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, cybersecurity, digital field technologies, and enterprise data capabilities.

"Technology is inseparable from how our clients design, build and operate their facilities," said Vahid Ownjazayeri, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRB. "Creating the Chief Technology Officer role reflects our commitment to staying ahead of that evolution. Joe brings the experience to strengthen our digital capabilities while ensuring every technology investment supports our clients, our people, and our long-term strategy.”

Finsterwald's career spans cybersecurity, financial services, enterprise software, and high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he co-founded Aberrant.IO, serving as Chief Product and Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer while helping guide the cybersecurity and compliance platform through its acquisition.

Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Technology Officer at First Republic Bank, where he led enterprise technology modernization initiatives and developed the organization’s in-house software engineering capability. He has also held senior technology leadership roles with Gradifi, Vistaprint, and Karmaloop, advising organizations on cybersecurity, governance, and digital transformation.

"I'm excited to join CRB at a time when technology is reshaping engineering and construction," Finsterwald said. "CRB has an exceptional reputation for technical excellence and client service. I look forward to working with teams across the company to strengthen our digital capabilities, help our people work more effectively, and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients."

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