7AI Launches Modern, Partner-First Global Alliance Program to Scale Agentic Security Operations

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI , the company making AI agents work for security teams, today announced the 7AI Alliance Partner Program, a global ecosystem model designed to make partners the engine of customer value, market adoption, and growth built on 7AI as a foundation for AI security. The company also named Zachary Kilpatrick Senior Vice President, Global Alliances, to build and lead the program worldwide.

Unlike traditional channel programs built primarily around resale, the 7AI Alliances Partner Program brings solution providers, systems integrators, service providers, technology alliance partners, and cloud service providers into a single program designed to foster an ecosystem that will co-build, co-market, and co-sell agentic SOC solutions. The launch follows 7AI’s 6.5x channel pipeline expansion over three quarters, a 7x increase in partner-registered wins quarter over quarter, and nearly 45% of pipeline now originating through partners. It also builds on 7AI’s production footprint across enterprise SOC environments, where 7AI agents have processed more than 7 million investigations.

Initial ecosystem partners include GuidePoint Security, Ahead, DXC Technology, AWS through Security Hub Extended, and other organizations spanning resale, services, cloud, and technology alliance motions, underscoring that 7AI’s partner-first strategy is already moving from program design into market execution.

Agentic AI is collapsing the traditional boundaries of the SOC. Investigation, response, detection optimization, threat hunting, security data, and managed operations are converging into a new operating model built around AI agents. That shift requires a different kind of partner ecosystem in which solution providers, service providers, systems integrators, technology alliance partners, and cloud providers do not operate in separate lanes but work together to help customers move from AI adoption to production outcomes.

Kilpatrick joins 7AI to turn that traction into a global ecosystem motion. He previously led global GTM Partners at Cribl, where he helped scale partner-led growth across data and security markets. At 7AI, he will lead a unified alliances organization spanning resale, services, technology integrations, and cloud relationships, with a mandate to make each partner type additive to the others.

“The future of security is not just about tools; it’s about an ecosystem where AI agents and elite partners work in harmony to outpace attackers,” said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder at 7AI. “Launching this Alliances ecosystem is a clear move to a partner-first go-to-market strategy designed to scale through our partners, not around them.”

A Modern, Partner-First Ecosystem for Agentic Security

The 7AI Alliances Partner Program gives partners a simple framework for engaging with 7AI, building recurring offerings, and helping customers operationalize AI across investigation, response, detection optimization, and proactive threat hunting. It spans solution provider partners, systems integrators, service providers, technology alliance partners, and cloud service providers in a unified model designed to enable those partners to work together rather than compete. Co-build, co-market, and co-sell motions turn joint integrations into better-together solutions, expand reach through alliance ecosystems and cloud marketplaces, and strengthen the network effect around the 7AI platform.

In the 7AI Alliances ecosystem, solution provider partners expand market reach and provide vendor selection, advisory, and professional services; systems integrator partners help customers redesign SOC workflows around agents; service providers build recurring offerings on top of 7AI; technology alliance partners create integrations and extensions that deepen platform value; and cloud providers extend reach through marketplaces and co-sell motions. The program is designed to make those motions reinforce one another rather than compete for the same customer relationship.

“Organizations in today’s AI economy demand more from their partners. Gone are the days when traditional channel programs could deliver the value our customers now require,” said Zachary Kilpatrick, SVP, Global Alliances, 7AI. “A modern ecosystem must account for the convergence of value across resale, distribution, systems integrators, service providers, technology alliances, and cloud service providers. When that ecosystem works in concert, it drives outsized value for our customers and partners while generating market awareness through a powerful network effect and the scale to match. That combination is what yields the results that matter: larger deals, higher close rates, stronger retention, faster time to close, and a lower cost of customer acquisition.”

Partners are supported with Select and Premier tiers, value-based discounts, deal registration and renewal-incumbency protections, and dedicated alliance, sales, and technical resources. Enablement and certification give partners a clear path to build profitable, durable practices around 7AI.

GuidePoint Security is among the partners helping customers translate agentic SOC capabilities into operational change. “AI is expanding the value security teams can deliver to the enterprise, but transformation does not happen through technology alone,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP of Vendor Relations Management at GuidePoint Security. “Customers need partners who can bring market perspective, technical depth, and practical guidance on what fits their environment. Our partnership with 7AI supports that work by giving GuidePoint a clear path to collaborate around emerging approaches to security operations while maintaining our focus on practical outcomes for each customer.”

7AI ecosystem momentum shows that partners are already becoming a primary route to market for the company. The Alliances Partner Program scales that motion globally, giving partners clearer routes to revenue while giving customers more ways to adopt, deploy, operate, and expand agentic security operations.

The program also builds on 7AI’s enterprise production footprint and the compounding advantage created by applying AI agents across the full SOC lifecycle. That creates a partner opportunity beyond initial deployment. New threats trigger automated hunting. Hunts drive investigations. Investigations inform response. Response feeds detection optimization. Each stage gives partners a new way to deliver value, expand services, and help customers mature their agentic SOC over time.

Availability

The 7AI Alliances Partner Program is available now. Organizations interested in joining can learn more at https://7ai.com/partners .

About 7AI

7AI makes AI agents work for security teams. The company’s AI agents autonomously investigate security alerts, proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, eliminating the work humans shouldn’t be doing, so security teams can finally Do Human Work: strategic threat hunting, proactive defense, and the work that actually protects organizations. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Boston, 7AI is adding 100 AI jobs in 2026 across AI security engineering, product, and go-to-market roles. Learn more at 7ai.com .