PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 July 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement sets out details of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the corresponding award of Matching Shares under the Company’s Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), effected on 22 July 2026 for those PDMRs who participate in the SIP, including the following Executive Directors:

Executive Director Partnership Shares Purchased



Date: 22 July 2026



Purchase Price: £6.237 Matching Shares Awarded



Date: 22 July 2026



Award Price: £6.237



Nicholas Wiles 20 20 David Robert Harding 20 20



The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7927 132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



c)



















































Price(s) and volume(s)



















































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.237 20 2. £6.237 20 3. £6.237 20 4. £6.237 20 5. £6.237 20 6. £6.237 20 7. £6.237 20 8. £6.237 20 9. £6.237 20 10. £6.237 20 11. £6.237 20 12. £6.237 20 13. £6.237 20 d)



















































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



















































Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 20 £6.237 £124.74 2. 20 £6.237 £124.74 3. 20 £6.237 £124.74 4. 20 £6.237 £124.74 5. 20 £6.237 £124.74 6. 20 £6.237 £124.74 7. 20 £6.237 £124.74 8. 20 £6.237 £124.74 9. 20 £6.237 £124.74 10. 20 £6.237 £124.74 11. 20 £6.237 £124.74 12. 20 £6.237 £124.74 13. 20 £6.237 £124.74 e) Date of the transaction 22 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Coghlan Simon Coles Ben Ford David Robert Harding Samantha Holden Mark Latham Tanya Murphy Stephen O’Neill Christopher Paul Anthony Sappor Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each



ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93





b) Nature of the transaction Matching shares awarded pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan. c)



















































Price(s) and volume(s)



















































Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £6.237 20 2. £6.237 20 3. £6.237 20 4. £6.237 20 5. £6.237 20 6. £6.237 20 7. £6.237 20 8. £6.237 20 9. £6.237 20 10. £6.237 20 11. £6.237 20 12. £6.237 20 13. £6.237 20 d)



















































Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total



















































Aggregate Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 20 £6.237 £124.74 2. 20 £6.237 £124.74 3. 20 £6.237 £124.74 4. 20 £6.237 £124.74 5. 20 £6.237 £124.74 6. 20 £6.237 £124.74 7. 20 £6.237 £124.74 8. 20 £6.237 £124.74 9. 20 £6.237 £124.74 10. 20 £6.237 £124.74 11. 20 £6.237 £124.74 12. 20 £6.237 £124.74 13. 20 £6.237 £124.74 e) Date of the transaction 22 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



