PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

23 July 2026
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together “PDMRs”)
The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan
This announcement sets out details of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the corresponding award of Matching Shares under the Company’s Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), effected on 22 July 2026 for those PDMRs who participate in the SIP, including the following Executive Directors:
|Executive Director
|Partnership Shares Purchased
Date: 22 July 2026
Purchase Price: £6.237
|Matching Shares Awarded
Date: 22 July 2026
Award Price: £6.237
|Nicholas Wiles
|20
|20
|David Robert Harding
|20
|20
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.237
|20
|2.
|£6.237
|20
|3.
|£6.237
|20
|4.
|£6.237
|20
|5.
|£6.237
|20
|6.
|£6.237
|20
|7.
|£6.237
|20
|8.
|£6.237
|20
|9.
|£6.237
|20
|10.
|£6.237
|20
|11.
|£6.237
|20
|12.
|£6.237
|20
|13.
|£6.237
|20
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|2.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|3.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|4.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|5.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|6.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|7.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|8.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|9.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|10.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|11.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|12.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|13.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each
ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares awarded pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.237
|20
|2.
|£6.237
|20
|3.
|£6.237
|20
|4.
|£6.237
|20
|5.
|£6.237
|20
|6.
|£6.237
|20
|7.
|£6.237
|20
|8.
|£6.237
|20
|9.
|£6.237
|20
|10.
|£6.237
|20
|11.
|£6.237
|20
|12.
|£6.237
|20
|13.
|£6.237
|20
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|2.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|3.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|4.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|5.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|6.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|7.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|8.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|9.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|10.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|11.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|12.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|13.
|20
|£6.237
|£124.74
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 July 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)