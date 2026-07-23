PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

23 July 2026

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement sets out details of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and the corresponding award of Matching Shares under the Company’s Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”), effected on 22 July 2026 for those PDMRs who participate in the SIP, including the following Executive Directors:

Executive DirectorPartnership Shares Purchased

Date: 22 July 2026

Purchase Price: £6.237		Matching Shares Awarded

Date: 22 July 2026

Award Price: £6.237

Nicholas Wiles2020
David Robert Harding2020

        
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint plc           

Sophie Line, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7927 132060

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  2. Simon Coles
  3. Ben Ford
  4. David Robert Harding
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Mark Latham
  7. Tanya Murphy
  8. Stephen O’Neill
  9. Christopher Paul
  10. Anthony Sappor
  11. Josephine Toolan
  12. Katy Wilde
  13. Nicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)

























Price(s) and volume(s)

























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.23720
2.£6.23720
3.£6.23720
4.£6.23720
5.£6.23720
6.£6.23720
7.£6.23720
8.£6.23720
9.£6.23720
10.£6.23720
11.£6.23720
12.£6.23720
13.£6.23720
d)

























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

























 Aggregate Volume(s)Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.20£6.237£124.74
2.20£6.237£124.74
3.20£6.237£124.74
4.20£6.237£124.74
5.20£6.237£124.74
6.20£6.237£124.74
7.20£6.237£124.74
8.20£6.237£124.74
9.20£6.237£124.74
10.20£6.237£124.74
11.20£6.237£124.74
12.20£6.237£124.74
13.20£6.237£124.74
e)Date of the transaction22 July 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Julian Coghlan
  2. Simon Coles
  3. Ben Ford
  4. David Robert Harding
  5. Samantha Holden
  6. Mark Latham
  7. Tanya Murphy
  8. Stephen O’Neill
  9. Christopher Paul
  10. Anthony Sappor
  11. Josephine Toolan
  12. Katy Wilde
  13. Nicholas Wiles
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
  1. PDMR
  2. PDMR
  3. PDMR
  4. Chief Financial Officer
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
  7. PDMR
  8. PDMR
  9. PDMR
  10. PDMR
  11. PDMR
  12. PDMR
  13. Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.3611 pence each

ISIN: GB00BVMTNR93


b)Nature of the transactionMatching shares awarded pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
c)

























Price(s) and volume(s)

























 Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£6.23720
2.£6.23720
3.£6.23720
4.£6.23720
5.£6.23720
6.£6.23720
7.£6.23720
8.£6.23720
9.£6.23720
10.£6.23720
11.£6.23720
12.£6.23720
13.£6.23720
d)

























Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total

























 Aggregate Volume(s)Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.20£6.237£124.74
2.20£6.237£124.74
3.20£6.237£124.74
4.20£6.237£124.74
5.20£6.237£124.74
6.20£6.237£124.74
7.20£6.237£124.74
8.20£6.237£124.74
9.20£6.237£124.74
10.20£6.237£124.74
11.20£6.237£124.74
12.20£6.237£124.74
13.20£6.237£124.74
e)Date of the transaction22 July 2026
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



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