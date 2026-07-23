Parsons Expands Mission-Focused Product Portfolio Across Defense, Intelligence, and Infrastructure

Key Takeaways

Parsons’ expanding portfolio of mission-focused products – underpinned by artificial intelligence – complements and enhances the company's broader global solutions offerings across national security and critical infrastructure markets.

Products including Cyber Fly-Away Kits, AresNXT™, Javelin®, DroneArmor™, TReX®, Peanut™, iNET®, BlueFly®, GOCaaS™, and OrbitXchange™ demonstrate the company's ability to innovate, commercialize, and scale technologies that support customer missions.

Parsons continues to invest in product development and commercialization to deliver repeatable, high-value offerings that drive mission outcomes, long-term growth, and margin expansion.



CHANTILLY, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading global solutions provider in the defense, intelligence, and infrastructure markets, today highlighted its growing portfolio of mission-focused products – underpinned by artificial intelligence (AI) – that complement and enhance the company's global solutions and help customers address evolving challenges.

Built on decades of operational experience and customer collaboration, Parsons' product portfolio strengthens the company's ability to deliver integrated solutions across complex mission environments. These technologies provide customers with agile, scalable capabilities that enhance decision-making, improve resilience, and support mission success while creating flexible offerings.

“Our innovation is rooted in continuous advancement and a relentless focus on customer outcomes,” said Ricardo Lorenzo, chief technology officer at Parsons. “Parsons is uniquely positioned to combine deep mission expertise, AI-powered solutions, and scalable technologies to solve complex customer challenges. Through our One Parsons approach, we are extending the strength of our existing solutions portfolio by connecting experts across transportation, cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection.”

The company’s One Parsons approach leverages global expertise to accelerate innovation, strengthen product development, and deliver greater value for customers. Technologies developed in support of one customer mission can be adapted, integrated, and scaled across multiple markets.

“As the global threat landscape and demands on critical infrastructure continue to evolve, Parsons is expanding a product portfolio built around two urgent missions: securing the infrastructure that communities and economies depend on, and delivering AI-enabled, mission-ready technologies that help protect lives,” said Aaron Wajsgras, vice president of product strategy and commercialization at Parsons. “Every offering is rooted in customer outcomes, turning proven innovation into repeatable solutions that help customers operate with faster decision-making, greater resilience, and a mission-critical advantage.”

Parsons' portfolio spans cyber operations, biometrics and identity management, electronic warfare, counter-unmanned aircraft systems (CUAS), space operations, critical infrastructure protection, border security, and transportation. These offerings are sold directly to customers or integrated into larger company solutions.

Domain Superiority: Cyber Fly-Away Kits, TReX®, and Peanut™

Parsons' national security portfolio includes AI-enabled technologies designed to help customers maintain an operational advantage across cyber, electronic warfare, and contested environments.

Cyber Fly-Away Kits provide rapidly deployable defensive cyber capabilities that support cyber hunt and mission assurance activities.

TReX® delivers high-fidelity threat emulation and electronic warfare testing capabilities that help customers prepare for evolving threat environments.

Peanut™ provides resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities that support operations when traditional GPS signals are degraded, denied, or unavailable.



Securing Critical Infrastructure: DroneArmor™, AresNXT™, Javelin®, BlueFly® and TAKaaS

Parsons helps customers protect global critical infrastructure, public venues, transportation systems, and high-consequence assets through a growing portfolio of security and identity management technologies.

AresNXT™ provides next-generation biometric identity management capabilities that improve security, interoperability, and operational efficiency across mobile and enterprise environments.

Javelin® delivers secure identity enrollment and verification capabilities that support law enforcement, public safety, national security, and event security missions.

Complementing these offerings, DroneArmor™ provides counter-unmanned aircraft system capabilities that help customers detect, identify, and respond to emerging aerial threats, supporting force protection and critical infrastructure security requirements around the world.

BlueFly® search-and-rescue system helps first responders and search teams rapidly locate individuals in a difficult environment.

TAKaaS offers comprehensive TAK (Tactical Assault Kit/Team Awareness Kit) development, hosting, integration, fielding, and training services unlocking the full potential of the TAK ecosystem and ensuring mission success and effective operations for militaries, security forces, first responders, and event personnel.



Space Solutions: GOCaaS™ and OrbitXchange™

Parsons expansive portfolio of space-focused technologies support resilient satellite operations.

OrbitXchange™ orchestrates automated access to global antenna networks enabling satellite communications, telemetry, tracking, and command services.

GOCaaS™ delivers 24/7 operational satellite operations as a service for any satellite delivering automated telemetry, tracking, commanding, mission management, and data delivery within a secure environment, helping government and commercial customers improve efficiency, resiliency, and mission assurance across increasingly complex space environments.

Infrastructure Solutions: iNET®

iNET® is a globally deployed platform that helps transportation agencies around the world connect vehicles, infrastructure, and operational systems to improve mobility, safety, and efficiency. Built on Parsons' deep transportation expertise, iNET® demonstrates how the company's One Parsons approach combines digital innovation, infrastructure delivery, and operational experience to help customers build and secure critical infrastructure worldwide.

Parsons’ smart-mobility and traffic-management expertise extend beyond North America into the Middle East, where the company has delivered major ITS, traffic management centers, and smart-city mobility programs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. These programs include integrated corridor management, centralized traffic operations centers, real-time monitoring and analytics, connected ITS devices, and multimodal coordination.

Parsons’ products trace their origins to customer missions around the world and are deployed across government, commercial, and critical infrastructure environments. From transportation agencies operating statewide mobility networks to security professionals conducting identity operations, cyber teams defending critical assets, and space operators supporting national security missions, the company’s solutions help customers solve complex challenges while preparing for future operational demands.

To learn more about Parsons' products and technology solutions, visit Parsons.com/products.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+1 703.851.4425

Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us