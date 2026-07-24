Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
24 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:17 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:43,107
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):471.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):480.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):477.847299


Date of purchase:20 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:43,977
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):477.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):484.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):481.417241


Date of purchase:21 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:9,362
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):475.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):484.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):478.225433


Date of purchase:22 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:18,217
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):470.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):482.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):474.511912


Date of purchase:23 July 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:17,715
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):458.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):473.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):465.713435

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,804,153 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,195,334 have voting rights and 5,152,469 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
662475.50017/07/2026 08:16:45LSE  
178475.00017/07/2026 08:21:00LSE  
178476.50017/07/2026 08:59:29LSE  
356476.00017/07/2026 08:59:29LSE  
178475.00017/07/2026 09:28:22LSE  
178474.50017/07/2026 09:45:00LSE  
500474.00017/07/2026 09:49:04LSE  
196473.00017/07/2026 09:57:59LSE  
621471.50017/07/2026 10:56:06LSE  
178478.00017/07/2026 11:35:02LSE  
178478.00017/07/2026 11:35:08LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 11:44:24LSE  
1735478.00017/07/2026 12:00:02LSE  
1741478.00017/07/2026 12:00:03LSE  
1590480.50017/07/2026 12:48:42LSE  
178480.50017/07/2026 12:58:03LSE  
671480.00017/07/2026 13:03:15LSE  
178480.50017/07/2026 13:04:43LSE  
178479.00017/07/2026 13:09:48LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
58478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
115478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
227478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
173478.50017/07/2026 13:42:49LSE  
94478.50017/07/2026 13:42:50LSE  
306478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
400478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
227478.50017/07/2026 13:43:52LSE  
765477.50017/07/2026 14:02:15LSE  
360477.50017/07/2026 14:21:57LSE  
179477.50017/07/2026 15:13:40LSE  
131477.50017/07/2026 15:13:46LSE  
55477.50017/07/2026 15:13:46LSE  
377477.50017/07/2026 15:32:48LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
475478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
330478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
181478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
70478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
330478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:43LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:44LSE  
211478.00017/07/2026 15:56:44LSE  
400478.00017/07/2026 15:56:47LSE  
231478.00017/07/2026 15:56:47LSE  
169478.00017/07/2026 15:56:51LSE  
184478.00017/07/2026 15:56:53LSE  
210477.50017/07/2026 15:56:53LSE  
216477.50017/07/2026 15:57:18LSE  
184477.50017/07/2026 15:57:18LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
223477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
2057477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
400477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
343477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
552477.50017/07/2026 16:00:23LSE  
594478.00020/07/2026 08:00:24LSE  
178477.50020/07/2026 08:11:51LSE  
208478.00020/07/2026 08:48:45LSE  
204478.50020/07/2026 09:03:39LSE  
178480.50020/07/2026 10:44:46LSE  
278479.00020/07/2026 11:25:24LSE  
208479.50020/07/2026 11:50:26LSE  
562480.00020/07/2026 12:10:29LSE  
258480.00020/07/2026 12:10:29LSE  
311483.50020/07/2026 12:41:18LSE  
491483.50020/07/2026 12:41:18LSE  
191482.00020/07/2026 12:42:45LSE  
680482.50020/07/2026 13:02:28LSE  
688482.00020/07/2026 13:02:30LSE  
352484.50020/07/2026 13:22:15LSE  
444484.00020/07/2026 13:22:16LSE  
128484.00020/07/2026 13:22:16LSE  
724484.00020/07/2026 13:32:56LSE  
205484.00020/07/2026 13:32:56LSE  
178483.00020/07/2026 13:43:35LSE  
178482.50020/07/2026 14:14:06LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
2482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
2482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
396482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
2482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
1482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
116482.50020/07/2026 14:16:04LSE  
283482.50020/07/2026 14:16:14LSE  
244482.50020/07/2026 14:16:14LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:18LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:20LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:20LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:20LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:20LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:20LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
119482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
400482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
279482.50020/07/2026 14:16:21LSE  
403482.50020/07/2026 14:32:21LSE  
221482.00020/07/2026 14:33:43LSE  
87479.00020/07/2026 15:41:18LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
269480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
131480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
269480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
6480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
6480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
394480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
2480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
2480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
396480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
4480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
131480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
2480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
267480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
133480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
1480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
399480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
1480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
323480.50020/07/2026 15:59:48LSE  
148480.50020/07/2026 16:00:05LSE  
375480.50020/07/2026 16:00:05LSE  
77480.50020/07/2026 16:00:05LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 16:00:05LSE  
400480.50020/07/2026 16:00:06LSE  
239480.50020/07/2026 16:00:06LSE  
215481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
263481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
185481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
338481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
338481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
3481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
2481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
85481.00020/07/2026 16:05:45LSE  
310481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
400481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
124481.00020/07/2026 16:05:51LSE  
85481.50020/07/2026 16:18:14LSE  
315481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
281481.50020/07/2026 16:18:15LSE  
119481.50020/07/2026 16:19:33LSE  
96481.50020/07/2026 16:19:33LSE  
580481.50020/07/2026 16:19:33LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:19:35LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:19:35LSE  
400481.50020/07/2026 16:19:42LSE  
200481.50020/07/2026 16:19:42LSE  
270481.50020/07/2026 16:24:35LSE  
492481.00021/07/2026 08:10:44LSE  
364477.00021/07/2026 09:10:26LSE  
1815476.50021/07/2026 10:40:25LSE  
278476.50021/07/2026 10:40:25LSE  
1531476.50021/07/2026 10:40:25LSE  
1533478.50021/07/2026 11:54:37LSE  
47478.50021/07/2026 11:54:37LSE  
499478.50021/07/2026 11:54:37LSE  
246475.50021/07/2026 13:17:43LSE  
332477.00021/07/2026 14:36:13LSE  
210477.00021/07/2026 14:36:13LSE  
25476.50021/07/2026 14:45:48LSE  
397476.50021/07/2026 14:45:48LSE  
654482.00021/07/2026 15:44:54LSE  
197482.00021/07/2026 15:44:54LSE  
671483.00021/07/2026 16:00:14LSE  
70484.00021/07/2026 16:06:08LSE  
1484.00021/07/2026 16:07:52LSE  
1916482.50022/07/2026 08:03:24LSE  
633482.00022/07/2026 08:06:13LSE  
577480.50022/07/2026 08:10:00LSE  
499479.00022/07/2026 08:34:28LSE  
558478.00022/07/2026 08:53:00LSE  
382477.50022/07/2026 09:10:20LSE  
519477.00022/07/2026 09:11:38LSE  
216476.00022/07/2026 09:44:48LSE  
175476.50022/07/2026 10:20:49LSE  
175476.00022/07/2026 10:22:28LSE  
68472.00022/07/2026 10:49:59LSE  
421473.50022/07/2026 10:54:00LSE  
910475.50022/07/2026 11:44:06LSE  
367474.50022/07/2026 12:20:58LSE  
186474.00022/07/2026 12:37:29LSE  
208474.00022/07/2026 12:40:24LSE  
694475.00022/07/2026 13:18:34LSE  
175475.00022/07/2026 13:18:53LSE  
606474.50022/07/2026 13:49:57LSE  
193474.00022/07/2026 13:56:54LSE  
179473.00022/07/2026 14:30:40LSE  
436471.50022/07/2026 14:48:20LSE  
193471.50022/07/2026 14:48:20LSE  
263472.00022/07/2026 15:01:44LSE  
214470.50022/07/2026 15:34:20LSE  
671470.50022/07/2026 15:34:20LSE  
671470.00022/07/2026 15:36:19LSE  
882470.00022/07/2026 15:36:46LSE  
246470.00022/07/2026 15:36:46LSE  
1066471.00022/07/2026 15:38:09LSE  
1706471.00022/07/2026 15:49:14LSE  
1145471.00022/07/2026 15:49:14LSE  
1067471.50022/07/2026 16:17:44LSE  
464472.00023/07/2026 08:12:35LSE  
272472.00023/07/2026 08:12:35LSE  
679473.50023/07/2026 09:02:17LSE  
504472.00023/07/2026 09:03:17LSE  
180471.50023/07/2026 09:14:19LSE  
180472.00023/07/2026 09:20:38LSE  
180471.50023/07/2026 09:21:03LSE  
286471.50023/07/2026 09:21:03LSE  
1123471.00023/07/2026 09:29:37LSE  
180470.00023/07/2026 09:50:55LSE  
181469.50023/07/2026 09:51:05LSE  
140470.50023/07/2026 10:26:05LSE  
258470.50023/07/2026 10:26:05LSE  
985470.50023/07/2026 10:49:04LSE  
195469.00023/07/2026 12:37:09LSE  
396470.50023/07/2026 12:59:49LSE  
266468.00023/07/2026 13:16:51LSE  
200466.00023/07/2026 14:08:15LSE  
340464.50023/07/2026 14:39:10LSE  
235463.50023/07/2026 14:48:06LSE  
252464.50023/07/2026 15:08:26LSE  
290463.00023/07/2026 15:08:44LSE  
1678464.00023/07/2026 15:19:20LSE  
1693463.50023/07/2026 15:23:47LSE  
342462.50023/07/2026 15:23:50LSE  
180463.50023/07/2026 15:31:24LSE  
1715462.50023/07/2026 15:42:24LSE  
1719462.50023/07/2026 15:42:24LSE  
759461.00023/07/2026 15:43:07LSE  
223461.00023/07/2026 15:49:30LSE  
284461.50023/07/2026 16:07:38LSE  
213461.00023/07/2026 16:09:37LSE  
822459.50023/07/2026 16:16:41LSE  
241459.00023/07/2026 16:21:39LSE  
60458.50023/07/2026 16:22:24LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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