LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

24 July 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,107 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 471.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 480.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 477.847299





Date of purchase: 20 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,977 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 477.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 484.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 481.417241





Date of purchase: 21 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 9,362 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 475.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 484.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 478.225433





Date of purchase: 22 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,217 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 470.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 482.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 474.511912





Date of purchase: 23 July 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,715 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 458.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 473.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 465.713435

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,804,153 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,195,334 have voting rights and 5,152,469 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 662 475.500 17/07/2026 08:16:45 LSE 178 475.000 17/07/2026 08:21:00 LSE 178 476.500 17/07/2026 08:59:29 LSE 356 476.000 17/07/2026 08:59:29 LSE 178 475.000 17/07/2026 09:28:22 LSE 178 474.500 17/07/2026 09:45:00 LSE 500 474.000 17/07/2026 09:49:04 LSE 196 473.000 17/07/2026 09:57:59 LSE 621 471.500 17/07/2026 10:56:06 LSE 178 478.000 17/07/2026 11:35:02 LSE 178 478.000 17/07/2026 11:35:08 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 11:44:24 LSE 1735 478.000 17/07/2026 12:00:02 LSE 1741 478.000 17/07/2026 12:00:03 LSE 1590 480.500 17/07/2026 12:48:42 LSE 178 480.500 17/07/2026 12:58:03 LSE 671 480.000 17/07/2026 13:03:15 LSE 178 480.500 17/07/2026 13:04:43 LSE 178 479.000 17/07/2026 13:09:48 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 58 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 115 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 227 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 173 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:49 LSE 94 478.500 17/07/2026 13:42:50 LSE 306 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 400 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 227 478.500 17/07/2026 13:43:52 LSE 765 477.500 17/07/2026 14:02:15 LSE 360 477.500 17/07/2026 14:21:57 LSE 179 477.500 17/07/2026 15:13:40 LSE 131 477.500 17/07/2026 15:13:46 LSE 55 477.500 17/07/2026 15:13:46 LSE 377 477.500 17/07/2026 15:32:48 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 475 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 330 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 181 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 70 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 330 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:43 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:44 LSE 211 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:44 LSE 400 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:47 LSE 231 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:47 LSE 169 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:51 LSE 184 478.000 17/07/2026 15:56:53 LSE 210 477.500 17/07/2026 15:56:53 LSE 216 477.500 17/07/2026 15:57:18 LSE 184 477.500 17/07/2026 15:57:18 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 223 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 2057 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 400 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 343 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 552 477.500 17/07/2026 16:00:23 LSE 594 478.000 20/07/2026 08:00:24 LSE 178 477.500 20/07/2026 08:11:51 LSE 208 478.000 20/07/2026 08:48:45 LSE 204 478.500 20/07/2026 09:03:39 LSE 178 480.500 20/07/2026 10:44:46 LSE 278 479.000 20/07/2026 11:25:24 LSE 208 479.500 20/07/2026 11:50:26 LSE 562 480.000 20/07/2026 12:10:29 LSE 258 480.000 20/07/2026 12:10:29 LSE 311 483.500 20/07/2026 12:41:18 LSE 491 483.500 20/07/2026 12:41:18 LSE 191 482.000 20/07/2026 12:42:45 LSE 680 482.500 20/07/2026 13:02:28 LSE 688 482.000 20/07/2026 13:02:30 LSE 352 484.500 20/07/2026 13:22:15 LSE 444 484.000 20/07/2026 13:22:16 LSE 128 484.000 20/07/2026 13:22:16 LSE 724 484.000 20/07/2026 13:32:56 LSE 205 484.000 20/07/2026 13:32:56 LSE 178 483.000 20/07/2026 13:43:35 LSE 178 482.500 20/07/2026 14:14:06 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 2 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 2 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 396 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 2 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 1 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 116 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:04 LSE 283 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:14 LSE 244 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:14 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:18 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:20 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:20 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:20 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:20 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:20 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 119 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 400 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 279 482.500 20/07/2026 14:16:21 LSE 403 482.500 20/07/2026 14:32:21 LSE 221 482.000 20/07/2026 14:33:43 LSE 87 479.000 20/07/2026 15:41:18 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 269 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 131 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 269 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 6 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 6 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 394 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 2 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 2 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 396 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 4 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 131 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 2 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 267 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 133 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 1 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 399 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 1 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 323 480.500 20/07/2026 15:59:48 LSE 148 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:05 LSE 375 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:05 LSE 77 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:05 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:05 LSE 400 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:06 LSE 239 480.500 20/07/2026 16:00:06 LSE 215 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 263 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 185 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 338 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 338 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 3 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 2 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 85 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:45 LSE 310 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 400 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 124 481.000 20/07/2026 16:05:51 LSE 85 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:14 LSE 315 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 281 481.500 20/07/2026 16:18:15 LSE 119 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:33 LSE 96 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:33 LSE 580 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:33 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:35 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:35 LSE 400 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:42 LSE 200 481.500 20/07/2026 16:19:42 LSE 270 481.500 20/07/2026 16:24:35 LSE 492 481.000 21/07/2026 08:10:44 LSE 364 477.000 21/07/2026 09:10:26 LSE 1815 476.500 21/07/2026 10:40:25 LSE 278 476.500 21/07/2026 10:40:25 LSE 1531 476.500 21/07/2026 10:40:25 LSE 1533 478.500 21/07/2026 11:54:37 LSE 47 478.500 21/07/2026 11:54:37 LSE 499 478.500 21/07/2026 11:54:37 LSE 246 475.500 21/07/2026 13:17:43 LSE 332 477.000 21/07/2026 14:36:13 LSE 210 477.000 21/07/2026 14:36:13 LSE 25 476.500 21/07/2026 14:45:48 LSE 397 476.500 21/07/2026 14:45:48 LSE 654 482.000 21/07/2026 15:44:54 LSE 197 482.000 21/07/2026 15:44:54 LSE 671 483.000 21/07/2026 16:00:14 LSE 70 484.000 21/07/2026 16:06:08 LSE 1 484.000 21/07/2026 16:07:52 LSE 1916 482.500 22/07/2026 08:03:24 LSE 633 482.000 22/07/2026 08:06:13 LSE 577 480.500 22/07/2026 08:10:00 LSE 499 479.000 22/07/2026 08:34:28 LSE 558 478.000 22/07/2026 08:53:00 LSE 382 477.500 22/07/2026 09:10:20 LSE 519 477.000 22/07/2026 09:11:38 LSE 216 476.000 22/07/2026 09:44:48 LSE 175 476.500 22/07/2026 10:20:49 LSE 175 476.000 22/07/2026 10:22:28 LSE 68 472.000 22/07/2026 10:49:59 LSE 421 473.500 22/07/2026 10:54:00 LSE 910 475.500 22/07/2026 11:44:06 LSE 367 474.500 22/07/2026 12:20:58 LSE 186 474.000 22/07/2026 12:37:29 LSE 208 474.000 22/07/2026 12:40:24 LSE 694 475.000 22/07/2026 13:18:34 LSE 175 475.000 22/07/2026 13:18:53 LSE 606 474.500 22/07/2026 13:49:57 LSE 193 474.000 22/07/2026 13:56:54 LSE 179 473.000 22/07/2026 14:30:40 LSE 436 471.500 22/07/2026 14:48:20 LSE 193 471.500 22/07/2026 14:48:20 LSE 263 472.000 22/07/2026 15:01:44 LSE 214 470.500 22/07/2026 15:34:20 LSE 671 470.500 22/07/2026 15:34:20 LSE 671 470.000 22/07/2026 15:36:19 LSE 882 470.000 22/07/2026 15:36:46 LSE 246 470.000 22/07/2026 15:36:46 LSE 1066 471.000 22/07/2026 15:38:09 LSE 1706 471.000 22/07/2026 15:49:14 LSE 1145 471.000 22/07/2026 15:49:14 LSE 1067 471.500 22/07/2026 16:17:44 LSE 464 472.000 23/07/2026 08:12:35 LSE 272 472.000 23/07/2026 08:12:35 LSE 679 473.500 23/07/2026 09:02:17 LSE 504 472.000 23/07/2026 09:03:17 LSE 180 471.500 23/07/2026 09:14:19 LSE 180 472.000 23/07/2026 09:20:38 LSE 180 471.500 23/07/2026 09:21:03 LSE 286 471.500 23/07/2026 09:21:03 LSE 1123 471.000 23/07/2026 09:29:37 LSE 180 470.000 23/07/2026 09:50:55 LSE 181 469.500 23/07/2026 09:51:05 LSE 140 470.500 23/07/2026 10:26:05 LSE 258 470.500 23/07/2026 10:26:05 LSE 985 470.500 23/07/2026 10:49:04 LSE 195 469.000 23/07/2026 12:37:09 LSE 396 470.500 23/07/2026 12:59:49 LSE 266 468.000 23/07/2026 13:16:51 LSE 200 466.000 23/07/2026 14:08:15 LSE 340 464.500 23/07/2026 14:39:10 LSE 235 463.500 23/07/2026 14:48:06 LSE 252 464.500 23/07/2026 15:08:26 LSE 290 463.000 23/07/2026 15:08:44 LSE 1678 464.000 23/07/2026 15:19:20 LSE 1693 463.500 23/07/2026 15:23:47 LSE 342 462.500 23/07/2026 15:23:50 LSE 180 463.500 23/07/2026 15:31:24 LSE 1715 462.500 23/07/2026 15:42:24 LSE 1719 462.500 23/07/2026 15:42:24 LSE 759 461.000 23/07/2026 15:43:07 LSE 223 461.000 23/07/2026 15:49:30 LSE 284 461.500 23/07/2026 16:07:38 LSE 213 461.000 23/07/2026 16:09:37 LSE 822 459.500 23/07/2026 16:16:41 LSE 241 459.000 23/07/2026 16:21:39 LSE 60 458.500 23/07/2026 16:22:24 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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