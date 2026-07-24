GSJJ Expands Custom Medal Solutions as Demand Grows for Personalized Silver Medals and Recognition Gifts

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industry-leading custom promotional item manufacturer GSJJ announced today that it has officially expanded its personalized solution for custom medals to meet the growing demand from organizations and enterprises for high-quality custom silver medals.



GSJJ combines industry expertise with personalized custom services to help global organizations design and manufacture premium silver medals.

Addressing Growing Demand for Customized Designs

To address diverse organizational recognition needs, GSJJ offers an expanded range of custom silver medals tailored for sports events, corporate achievements, and commemorative milestones. Customers can design the medals' logo, shape, and color themselves, meeting their personalized customization needs.

Expanded Design Support

In response to the rapid increase in the demand for customized silver medals from enterprises in recent times, GSJJ has launched an exclusive one-on-one design support system. Each customer will be assigned an exclusive designer. The free design assistance can help customers complete the design more efficiently and reduce the budget.

Affordable Solutions & Flexible MOQs

Addressing the growing demand for volunteer recognition and localized events, GSJJ provides cost-effective, customized options optimized for small-batch requirements.

For non-profit organizations, when purchasing medals, the emphasis is on price and minimum order quantity. GSJJ offers free design services for small-batch production of silver medals. There is no minimum order quantity.



Clients benefit from transparent tiered pricing ensuring maximum value for bulk orders while maintaining low entry costs for smaller quantities.

"Every achievement, no matter how small or large, deserves sincere recognition," said Karen, spokesperson at GSJJ.

We are dedicated to providing customers with convenient designs and flexible solutions, helping enterprises create silver medals that meet their goals and budgets.

ABOUT GSJJ:

GSJJ is an industry-leading manufacturer specializing in premium custom medals , challenge coins, lanyards, neon signs, and promotional merchandise. Operating with a commitment to technical precision, strict global compliance, and artisanal quality, GSJJ serves thousands of corporate clients, schools, and independent creators worldwide, turning vibrant ideas into collectible realities.

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