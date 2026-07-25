GSJJ Launches Long-Lasting Custom Neon Signs for Graduation Celebrations

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSJJ, a manufacturer of custom promotional gifts, has announced the launch of a line of long-lasting custom neon signs designed specifically for "Class of 2026" graduation ceremonies and parties. These signs not only create a personalized celebratory atmosphere but also help avoid the waste associated with single-use decorations.

Key Features of GSJJ Graduation Neon Signs

Exquisite Craftsmanship: GSJJ utilizes laser engraving technology, ensuring that the lines and colors of the neon sign remain clearly visible even when the power is off. When illuminated, the lines emit a soft glow without compromising image clarity. The product operates on a safe 12V low-voltage power supply, guaranteeing reliability and safety during use.

Adjustable brightness: Featuring adjustable brightness settings, the product allows you to control light intensity. This effectively prevents facial overexposure, making it easy to capture clear, perfect moments and achieve the ideal graduation photo.





High-Value Customization and Seamless Logistics

Versatile Mounting Options: These neon signs come with metal hanging chains for easy mounting on temporary backdrops, as well as included non-marking adhesive strips and lightweight acrylic tabletop stands. After the party, users can easily repurpose them as custom LED signs for the bedroom or living room—serving as durable nightlights or stylish photo-op accents.

come with metal hanging chains for easy mounting on temporary backdrops, as well as included non-marking adhesive strips and lightweight acrylic tabletop stands. After the party, users can easily repurpose them as for the bedroom or living room—serving as durable nightlights or stylish photo-op accents. Cost-Effective Customization and Free U.S. Shipping: To enhance the customer experience, GSJJ utilizes an integrated online customization system that eliminates design fees and allows users to generate and modify designs directly online. Leveraging a factory-direct model, GSJJ offers highly competitive pricing, free shipping within the U.S., and no minimum order quantity (MOQ) requirements. Its production capabilities support small batches and even single-item orders, making high-quality custom neon signs affordable while simultaneously minimizing material waste at the source.





Design Philosophy

Karen Linda, Chief Product Officer at GSJJ, stated: "Our customers often ask, 'What are the best neon signs for graduation celebrations? 'We believe that an ideal product should prioritize practicality and safety. Beyond its exquisite design, we have incorporated a safe low-voltage power supply and durable materials, while offering flexible installation options—ensuring that this unique graduation memento can easily stay with the user for years to come."

About GSJJ

GSJJ specializes in manufacturing custom promotional gifts and souvenirs, providing global clients with efficient, flexible factory-direct services, free shipping, and standardized quality control processes.

Contacts

Email: Pr@GS-JJ.com

Phone: 1-866-573-4920

Official Website: https://www.gs-jj.com/