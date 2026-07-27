OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
27 July 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459



OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 20 July 2026 to 24 July 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 14,243 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.


20 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased1,3441,542305186
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)562.00p561.50p561.50p560.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)550.00p551.00p549.50p553.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)556.17p556.19p556.13p556.12p



21 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased1,1931,328272160
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)559.50p559.50p559.50p559.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)551.00p551.00p551.00p551.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)555.46p555.52p555.46p555.86p



22 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased826895183112
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)564.00p564.00p564.00p563.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)555.50p556.50p555.00p556.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)560.91p560.91p560.93p560.95p



23 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased1,6721,592364225
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)559.00p559.50p559.00p558.50p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)550.00p550.00p549.50p550.50p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)553.75p553.71p553.67p553.64p



24 July 2026		London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXEAquis Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased890841191122
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)562.50p562.50p562.00p562.00p
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)557.00p557.00p557.00p558.00p
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)559.71p559.69p559.69p559.80p








The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,550,929 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,550,929.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameJefferies International Limited
Intermediary CodeJEFFGB2XXXX
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment


Attachments

2026.07.24_OSBG Buyback Fills
GlobeNewswire

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