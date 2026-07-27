Social Security Administration Challenges Drive MoneySimpler to Launch AI Automated Trading Retirement Income Solution

New York City, NY, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As discussions within the U.S. Social Security Administration regarding long-term financial sustainability and retirement security reforms continue to intensify, retirement income security in the United States has once again become a focal point of public attention. According to the latest official trustee report, the U.S. Social Security Trust Fund is projected to exhaust its reserves by 2032; if relevant reforms are not implemented by then, the amount available to pay retirement benefits is expected to decrease by approximately 22%, further prompting the public to rethink their retirement income planning.

Against this backdrop, an increasing number of retirees are looking for long-term income sources beyond standard social security benefits.

In response to this trend, MoneySimpler has announced the launch of an AI-driven automated trading solution for retirement income , offering retirees more diversified income options through the use of artificial intelligence and automated trading technology.





Download the MoneySimpler app to start smart, automated trading anytime, anywhere.

Why Are More and More Americans Reassessing Their Retirement Income Plans?

As the issue of retirement income security continues to garner attention, an increasing number of Americans are reevaluating their long-term retirement plans. Faced with potential changes to future retirement benefits, as well as factors such as inflation and rising healthcare costs, relying on a single source of income is no longer sufficient to meet long-term retirement needs. Consequently, more and more people are turning their attention to long-term income sources beyond Social Security benefits.

MoneySimpler Launches AI-Powered Automated Trading Retirement Income Solution

In response to the growing market demand for retirement income planning, MoneySimpler has officially launched its AI-powered automated trading retirement income solution. By combining artificial intelligence with automated trading technology, the solution continuously analyzes market data and automatically executes trades according to preset investment strategies, helping users simplify the complexity of day-to-day investment management.

For users who wish to engage in long-term asset allocation but lack professional investment experience or do not have the time to continuously monitor the market, this automated investment approach reduces cumbersome operations, simplifies long-term investing, and provides more diverse options for retirement income planning.

How to Begin Planning for AI Automated Retirement Income

Getting started with MoneySimpler is easy—just follow three simple steps to begin AI-powered automated retirement income planning.

Step 1: Sign up for an account and start planning for retirement

After completing your MoneySimpler account registration , you will gain access to the platform’s AI automated trading services to prepare for your long-term retirement income planning.

Step 2: Develop an AI Investment Plan That Works for You

Based on your personal retirement goals, investment horizon, and financial plans, choose an AI investment strategy that suits you, and let the system automatically execute it according to preset logic.

Step 3: Let AI Continuously Manage Your Investments

After making your initial deposit, the AI system will continuously analyze market trends, automatically execute trades, and optimize your portfolio. Daily returns are automatically settled, helping users engage in long-term asset allocation in a more effortless and efficient manner.

Why Are More and More Investors Choosing MoneySimpler?

1. Lower the investment threshold

Even without extensive market research or professional investment experience, ordinary investors can easily try out AI-powered automated trading services.

2. Save time and effort

The AI system operates automatically according to preset strategies, reducing the need for frequent market monitoring and manual trading, and allowing users to manage their long-term investments more easily.

3. Long-term investing requires more discipline

The system executes trades based on a predetermined strategy, avoiding frequent adjustments to the investment plan due to market sentiment or short-term volatility, making it more suitable for long-term asset allocation.

4. Flexibly meets different investment needs

The platform offers a variety of AI investment strategies, allowing users to choose the option that best suits their retirement plans, investment goals, and financial arrangements.

5. Support long-term wealth management

MoneySimpler combines AI automated trading with intelligent risk management, enabling users to execute long-term asset allocation more efficiently and supporting their long-term wealth accumulation and retirement planning goals.

“Our goal is to make AI-powered automated investing simpler and more accessible, helping more users establish long-term wealth management plans.” — Intizar Hussain, CEO of MoneySimpler

Continuously driving innovation in AI investment to support long-term wealth management

With ongoing advancements in AI technology, MoneySimpler will continually improve its automated AI trading system, platform functions and user experience, bringing intuitive long-term investment options to investors of every stage.

In the years to come, the platform will follow global wealth management trends and leverage technological innovation to make long-term asset building and retirement planning simpler for all users.

About MoneySimpler

MoneySimpler is a streamlined AI automated trading platform for global investors. It provides AI-assisted market analysis, automated execution of trading strategies, and risk management tools, helping users engage with financial markets more efficiently.

Official Website: https://moneysimpler.com

Email: info@moneysimpler.com



