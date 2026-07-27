NorthStrive Defense Tech Engages Defense Software and Security Firm Deploy360 to Validate Patented GPS-Denied Drone Navigation Technology Under Option to License

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC (“NorthStrive Defense Tech”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ELAB), today announced that it has entered into a project services agreement with Deploy360 to conduct independent validation and testing of the patented GPS-denied autonomous navigation technology currently under option by NorthStrive Defense Tech.

The project is intended to provide NorthStrive Defense Tech with an independent technical assessment of the technology’s software, architecture, dependencies, and performance under controlled, simulation-based conditions.

The technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,277,716 B2 and is designed to support cooperative navigation among unmanned aircraft systems operating in GPS-denied or GPS-degraded environments.

NorthStrive Defense Tech previously announced on April 23, 2026 that it had secured an exclusive option within the aerospace and defense field to license the patent rights associated with the technology. The Deploy360 engagement represents the next step in NorthStrive Defense Tech’s technical evaluation process as it considers whether to exercise the option and pursue a definitive license agreement.

Independent Technical Validation Program

Deploy360 will use its proprietary D360-Sentinel AI™ platform to support software analysis, technical testing, and documentation of findings during the engagement. The validation program is expected to include:

Review and assessment of the software, source code, technical documentation, system architecture, design, dependencies and proposed use cases;

Controlled testing using simulated data, synthetic scenarios, available test data and logs, simulator environments and other mutually agreed testing parameters;

Evaluation of software behavior and performance under controlled conditions;

Identification of assumptions, technical limitations and areas requiring additional development or testing; and

Preparation of an independent final validation report containing Deploy360’s testing approach, analysis, findings and recommendations.



The current project is focused on software and simulation-based validation. It does not include field testing, flight testing, hardware procurement or real-world operational validation. Any future operational or hardware-based testing would require a separately approved scope of work.

The project is scheduled to begin on August 3, 2026. Deploy360 is expected to provide an initial technical discovery summary and controlled validation plan around August 24, 2026, an interim progress update around September 21, 2026, and a final validation report around October 12, 2026.

Experience Supporting Defense and Federal Missions

Deploy360’s publicly identified past performance includes work supporting U.S. defense and national-security organizations and programs, including U.S. Space Force software modernization, Kessel Run, U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. special operations organizations.

Evaluating the Path Toward Licensing and Further Development

NorthStrive Defense Tech’s option agreement provides the company with an evaluation period during which it may assess the technology, validate potential applications and determine whether to negotiate and enter into a definitive license agreement.

The validation project is expected to help NorthStrive Defense Tech evaluate:

The condition, completeness and usability of the available software and technical materials;

The technology’s performance under controlled simulation and synthetic testing conditions;

Potential technical gaps and future development requirements;

Possible applications within unmanned systems, autonomous platforms and contested operating environments; and

Whether further investment, licensing, integration, field testing or strategic partnerships should be pursued.



Completion of the validation project does not guarantee that NorthStrive Defense Tech will exercise its option, enter into a definitive license agreement, or successfully develop or commercialize the technology.

About Deploy360

Deploy360 is a user-centered software engineering company serving federal government customers worldwide. Founded in 2009, Deploy360 specializes in AI-powered DevSecOps platforms, edge computing, secure software delivery, cybersecurity, digital forensics, deployment and IT operations. Deploy360 supports defense and intelligence missions across classified, unclassified, austere and resource-constrained environments.

For more information, visit www.deploy360.us.

About NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC

NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. focused on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing advanced defense technologies, with an emphasis on drone and autonomous systems.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com