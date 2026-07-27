iSolutions National Accounts Now Compatible with Binary Stream Multi-Entity Management

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSolutions, a leading provider of accounts receivable automation and payment solutions for Dynamics 365, and Binary Stream, a leading provider of embedded financial solutions for Dynamics 365, announced compatibility between iSolutions National Accounts and Binary Stream's Multi-Entity Management (MEM) solution.

The combined solution enables organizations operating multiple entities, brands, subsidiaries, or locations to manage complex customer relationships while maintaining the security, visibility, and operational flexibility required in multi-entity environments.

Many organizations centralize billing and payment responsibilities at a corporate level while operating separate legal entities within Business Central. Historically, finance teams have struggled to manage parent-child customer relationships across multiple entities while maintaining both centralized visibility and entity-level control.

With National Accounts from iSolutions and Multi-Entity Management from Binary Stream, organizations can now establish and manage customer hierarchies within individual entities while providing authorized users visibility across the broader organizational structure. This allows businesses to mirror their real-world operating model inside Business Central.

"Organizations with complex corporate structures shouldn't have to choose between centralized visibility and entity-level control," said Ryan McBee, CEO of iSolutions. "By ensuring National Accounts works seamlessly with Binary Stream MEM, we're helping customers streamline receivables management across multiple entities while maintaining the flexibility their finance teams require."

Binary Stream's Multi-Entity Management solution enables organizations to consolidate multiple legal entities within a single Business Central system, automate intercompany transactions, maintain centralized security controls, and generate real-time consolidated reporting across entities.

"For many growing vendors and organizations, managing customer relationships across multiple entities is a common challenge," said Lak Chahal, President and CEO at Binary Stream. "The compatibility between Multi-Entity Management and National Accounts gives Business Central customers a powerful way to simplify operations while maintaining the controls and reporting capabilities required in complex environments."

The combined solution is particularly valuable for organizations with franchise structures, multi-brand operations, distributed business units, holding companies, and enterprises managing customers across multiple legal entities.

National Accounts and Multi-Entity Management are available through the Microsoft Marketplace, or direct through Binary Stream or iSolutions.

Sabrina Zimara

szimara@isolutionspayments.com

317-383-0048