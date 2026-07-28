Ultimus launches updated brand to reflect expanded platform

CINCINNATI, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions today announced the launch of an updated brand that reflects the evolution of its business, expanded capabilities, and increasingly integrated approach to supporting fund and asset managers. The refreshed identity introduces an updated logo and new visual and verbal systems designed to better represent how Ultimus serves clients today while remaining grounded in the service-first approach that has long defined the company.

As market complexity continues to increase, Ultimus has evolved alongside its clients—broadening its support across investment structures, services, and geographies. The updated brand is intended to align how the company presents itself in the market with the scale, depth, and connected nature of the platform it has built.

“Our business continues to evolve, incorporating new investment structures, services, and geographies. We wanted our brand to reflect this and prepare us for our future as much as it embraces our legacy,” said Gary Tenkman, CEO, Ultimus Fund Solutions. “As it always has, service defines us. Today, technology also empowers us. And combined with the expertise of our associates, it means Ultimus can service any investment type of any size. Our refined, contemporary look and tone have been designed to better tell this story and reflect our commitment to making financial services work better for everyone.”

The updated brand reflects a company built to deliver technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a distinctive approach that enables consultative service at scale. While the expression of the brand has been modernized, the Ultimus name and the company’s core commitment to client service remain unchanged. Existing clients can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to daily operations.

To explore the refreshed brand and learn more about Ultimus, visit Ultimus Fund Solutions and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions is a leading provider of essential post-trade fund administration and investment operations solutions to fund and asset managers of all sizes. With technology-driven efficiency, cross-domain expertise, and a consultative approach, Ultimus is committed to delivering optimized solutions and superior service at scale. The firm employs more than 1,200 seasoned professionals, servicing over 2,500 traditional and alternative investment vehicles and product wrappers, with more than $775 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@UltimusFundSolutions.com

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