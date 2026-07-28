Flock Cameras Help Wichita Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Downtown Shooting

WICHITA, Kan., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in a downtown Wichita parking lot in the early hours of a Sunday morning, May 10th, 2026. Officers heard the gunfire and responded immediately. A suspect was in custody by the end of the day.
Officers arrived at the 100 block of North Washington at approximately 12:41 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Investigators determined that a confrontation between two men had preceded the shooting. Flock camera technology, a Drone First Responder, and a patrol service dog were used to identify and locate the suspect.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the homicide. The case was referred to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office for review.
About Flock
Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.
Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.