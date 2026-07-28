FlyGuys and TerraFort Partner on AI-Powered Damage Assessments to Speed Disaster Aid After Typhoon Sinlaku





LAFAYETTE, La. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlyGuys , the reality data capture platform building the physical data infrastructure for the AI economy, today announced significant outcomes from its ongoing partnership with TerraFort , the AI-powered disaster resilience platform built by former FEMA officials. The partnership utilizes FlyGuys' nationwide network of more than 20,000 pilots for rapid, boots-on-the-ground aerial data collection to fuel TerraFort's AI damage assessment platform to give emergency managers, insurers, and relief organizations FEMA-ready documentation in a fraction of the traditional timeline.

The companies were called into action when Super Typhoon Sinlaku, a Category 5 storm with sustained winds exceeding 180 miles per hour, made landfall on Saipan and Tinian in Northern Mariana Islands, devastating local infrastructure, causing widespread power outages, destroying up to 60% of livestock, and triggering severe flooding.

With commercial flights restricted and internet and cell networks down, FlyGuys mobilized its network to reach the islands to begin flying missions within days of the storm. Crews captured around one terabyte of aerial imagery for TerraFort's AI, which then analyzed the data to assess damage across the islands.

Just 10 days after landfall, the companies had completed a damage assessment covering 4,135 residential structures, identifying 991 destroyed, 2,267 with major damage, 739 with minor damage, and 138 affected, with the actual scope of damage likely being higher.

The data was shared directly with the American Red Cross and local government agencies. The Red Cross used it to issue supplemental needs assistance grants to those with destroyed or majorly damaged homes, while local officials used it to support infrastructure planning and FEMA disaster-declaration efforts. Without the partnership, a comparable assessment would typically take one to two months, a delay that can hold up both individual assistance and federal recovery funding.

Based on the results of this and other recent missions, FlyGuys and TerraFort developed a fully integrated system that lets users select FlyGuys pilots directly from the TerraFort platform. This removes the need for manual coordination from the process entirely, so a qualifying weather event can automatically trigger image collection and an AI-powered damage assessment, shrinking response time even further for the communities that need it most.

“We know how difficult it can be to get humans on the ground in devastated areas where infrastructure is nonfunctional or physical barriers restrict access. But time is of the essence, especially where people have lost their homes or any semblance of safety,” said Grady Joseph , CEO of TerraFort. “Enhancing TerraFort’s capabilities with FlyGuys has improved our speed, reach, and ability to get the data that matters to emergency aid agencies.”

"FlyGuys’ pilot network exists for moments like this, where getting eyes on the ground to capture critical data is the priority,” said Joe Stough , CEO of FlyGuys. “This partnership is a successful example of what happens when physical infrastructure meets AI at scale. It’s not just about flying drones. We’re building the data pipeline that lets platforms like TerraFort turn raw imagery into decisions in days instead of months."

TerraFort currently supports county and state government agencies across the country, with active discussions underway to expand its reach to additional states. As TerraFort grows, FlyGuys' pilot network is positioned to scale alongside it, ensuring that rapid, reliable aerial data collection is available wherever the next disaster strikes.

About TerraFort

TerraFort is the next generation disaster intelligence platform designed to give emergency management professionals unparalleled ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. TerraFort is revolutionizing the way we interact with disasters through the power of earth intelligence.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the nationwide reality data capture company connecting data seekers with a network of professional data capturers through a tech-enabled marketplace. By delivering accurate, reliable data across industries, FlyGuys helps organizations make informed decisions that drive better outcomes.

Media Contact:

Whitney Savoie, CGO

wsavoie@flyguys.com

www.flyguys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f54ed5e6-18fd-4e54-bb75-383776ac6251